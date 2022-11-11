Nancy Grace Doesn't Mince Words About Casey Anthony Peacock Series

Nancy Grace has joined the growing number of voices speaking out against Peacock's upcoming documentary, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. Set to release on Nov. 29, the three-part docuseries will see Anthony, who in 2011 was acquitted for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee, sitting down for her first interview since her acquittal and offering "a never-before-seen look into both sides of a story that ignited a media firestorm," but Grace has dubbed the limited series "distasteful" and nothing more than "a money and fame grab."

Per Peacock, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies will "feature Casey's personal archives, behind-the-scenes footage and the defense's evidence for a never-before-seen look into both sides of a story that ignited a media firestorm" and address "speculation surrounding her actions at the time, her demeanor in the courtroom and her time spent in prison." However, Grace cast doubt that the series will offer any truth or serve to further the tragic story of Caylee. Grace revealed to TMZ that she was contacted by the show's producers to sit down with Anthony for an interview, but when she "learned that I couldn't ask the question I wanted, I couldn't control what was happening," she said, "'absolutely not.'"

"Because she's going to do exactly what we predict. She's going to have softball questions and lie her way through it with no one to test her, such as a cross-examination. And this is a way for her to get fame, notoriety, as if she needed anymore, and probably money," Grace continued. "Now Peacock may say, 'Oh we're not paying for an interview.' Again, bs. You guys have heard of licensing fees for photos. Sure, we're not gonna pay you for your interview, but I'll pay you $20,000 for a picture of Caley. Yeah, that's how that works. I can tell you this, they're gonna make a mint. I mean, is it distasteful? Yes. What concerns me is that we are not learning anything, there is no furtherance of the truth, there's no furtherance of justice. This is just, in my opinion, a money and fame grab, and Peacock's going right along with it."

Grace went on to call on others not to watch the documentary, telling TMZ, "and it's on us whether we watch it or not." While it remains to be seen whether or not Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies will draw the same type of viewership numbers as Netflix's controversial Dahmer series, several social media users have already threatened to cancel their Peacock subscription if the streamer moves forward with the launch of the series. At this time, Peacock has not addressed the backlash.