‘Nailed It!’ Season 2: Best Baking Fails

Season 2 of Netflix‘s Nailed It! saw many contestants fail it.

The world’s most hilarious baking competition series has returned, and while three competitors went head-to-head in six different episodes, host Nicole Byer, baker Jacques Torres, special guest judges, and audiences witnessed some major baking fails.

Although competing for the prized Golden Baker’s Cap and $10,000, many contestants just could not take the heat and ended up serving monstrous bake goods and deep-belly laughs.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best baking fails from Nailed It! Season 2.

High Tea

Evan Peter’s troubles began before the cake batter even made it into the pan. While his fellow contestants followed the number one rule when it comes to cake baking, he opted to forgo greasing the pan, which resulted in a cake that just did not want to come out. The end result was a very short lopsided table with a tea pot that was stained due to messy hands.



While his cake may not have been ready for high tea with the Queen, his tablecloth made of fondant earned raving scores from the judges.

“Little Red Riding Hood is dead!”

Kristina Black’s first attempt at making a cake pop was more of a horror story than a fairytale. Running low on time, she only managed to successfully create the miniature cookies for her Little Red Riding Hood themed creation, leading to her grabbing various items from the pantry to piece together a completed piece. Her attempt looked like the fairytale, only after the wolf attempted to kill her, according to host Nicole Byer.



However, she did earn bonus points for ingenuity, as she used lips for Little Red Riding Hood’s hood, Twizzlers for her cape, and a marshmallow for her head.

Unicorn Soup

Black’s luck did not pick up in the final round, and the whimsical-themed unicorn cake she was tasked with making turned out to look like another nightmare. Using large pans, which Black filled far too high, her cakes were ultimately far from being completely baked when she was forced to take them out of the oven.

The end result was something akin to magical unicorn soup, which she poured into a Bundt cake pan and topped with more magical dressings.

Baby Unicorn

The unicorn cake also proved to be a tough one for contestant Nicole Combs, whose winning of the Golden Bakers Cap in the first round did not prove to be any foreshadowing for the final round.

Just like Black, her problems began with the baking of the cake. Although she used parchment paper to help keep the cakes from sticking to the pans, the fact that her cakes were still undercooked when she took them out resulted in only half-baked cakes. She ended up tossing them in a Bundt pan just like Black, only she decorated her unicorn soup cake with a pacifier, creating a baby unicorn that won the judges over.

Stormy Rainbow

Knephaunatoria Smith struggle with royal icing ultimately led to a messy disaster. What should have been an enchanting pout of gold and a rainbow turned out to be a black blob and colors melting into each other. Although her decorating skills may have needed a little improvement, her cookie easily passed the taste test, with all three judges praising her baking skills.

Crumbling Gingerbread House

Wearing the Golden Baker’s Cap, Erin Crocker debuted a crumbling gingerbread house to the judges, proving that her gingerbread-making skills are not on par with her cookie baking skills.

Crocker’s struggles became with the sturdiness of her Christmas structure. Thinking peanut butter to be the better sticky option to keep the walls together, she initially bypassed using buttercream, a decision she later had to backtrack and correct. Her mistake early on resulted in a tilted, structurally unsound gingerbread house that no gingerbread person would be able to safely live in.

Slithering Away Snake Cake

Kelley Williams Bolar’s snake cake seemed to slither away before she even had the chance to showcase it to the judges. Although she seemed to be succeeding throughout every step of the process, and even had a stunning replica of the snake cake just minutes before presentation, the weight of her cake’s upper torso and head ultimately proved to be too heavy, causing it to fall apart just seconds before the judges had the chance to see it.



Her cake did stand out from the rest when it came to the taste test as she was the only competitor who opted to use chocolate cake.

Alternate Universe

In Rosie Hatch’s solar system, the Earth is tiered, land is just thin strips, and planets are made out of lollipops.



When it comes to the universe, it is a widely known fact that planets are spherical in shape, though that fact seem to slip by Hatch as she stacked three cakes on top of one another and frosted them without carving them into the proper shape. Her next issue arose when it came time to add land masses to the world. Instead of filling the contestants in with green frosting, she left them blue like the ocean. In the great wide unknown, Pluto was replaced by “some really happy planet” that was created using a colorfully swirled lollipop.



Although she dubbed it the hardest thing that she has had to do aside from giving birth to her so, she did manage to incorporate every element of the piece into her own work.