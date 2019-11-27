‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Revival Canceled by Netflix

Netflix has officially pulled the plug on Mystery Science Theater 3000. The legendary cult series has ran for 12 total seasons since its inception in 1988. The latest two seasons, subtitled The Return and The Gauntlet, served as a revival of the series. The show’s cancellation was revealed by Jonah Ray, who plays the series’ fictional host Jonah Heston, on Tuesday. He shared a Twitter thread about the news, first referencing some of Netflix‘s other canceled shows.

“So, Netflix decided to not do another season of MST3K,” Ray wrote. “We are off to Get Down in Lilyhammer while the OA helps us take it One Day At A Time. We will be in group therapy with Tuca & Bertie, Jessica Jones, & Lady Dynamite. The sessions will be run by Gypsy ([with] Naomi Watts.)”

Ray then referenced how the Joel Hodgson-created show, which features absurd comedy bits and characters making fun of B-movies, has survived similar cancellations in the past, so this may not be the end for MST3K. However, Ray, who joined the cast when it came to Netflix, still took the opportunity to be thankful for the experience he has had thus far.

“We don’t know what the future holds for the show, it always seemed to figure out how to survive. From Comedy Central to SyFy. Then kept alive by RIFFTRAX & Cinematic Titanic. whatever happens, I want everybody to know that getting a chance to be on this show was a dream come true,” he wrote. “Getting to work with old friends while making new ones was a gift I didn’t take lightly. Collaborating with heroes from my childhood is something I’ll never stop beaming about. So, Thank you Joel [and] especially all the MSTies who embraced me as a mug in a (yellow) jumpsuit. I know it wasn’t easy accepting a new guy, so I appreciate the warmth.”

He closed out his thread with a plea for horror-centric streaming service Shudder to save the show, but there is no telling if that will come to fruition.

“Now if only I can convince @shudder to pick us up and to let us share a night with Joe Bob Briggs?” Ray wrote.

MST3K’s loyal fan base seemed disheartened by the news, but wished Ray and the show’s crew all the best going forward.

“Well, y’know, you guys COULD always ditch the studio work and just go on tour and totally clean up with it, like the Grateful Dead. I’d totally be there for it. I caught you guys on the last two tours that came through DC. Wotta blast,” one fan wrote. “And thanks for doing it, my man. You totally killed it. I’ve been a hardcore since Season 2, and finally seeing 2 new seasons of MST3K was like the sun coming up. …and btw, thanks for riffing Starcrash, my all-time favorite cheap-ass Star Wars ripoff.”

A second user wrote, “Here’s hoping it gets picked up by another network. It’s been a real joy watching you all, and I don’t want it to end!”

Another fan added, “Jonah you did great and I hope to see you in the jumpsuit sitting next to 2 wise ass robots again one day.”

Netflix is currently streaming a collection of old Mystery Science Theater 3000 episodes alongside the two new seasons. No word of if the throwback episodes will be leaving the service in light of this news.

