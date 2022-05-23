'Freaks and Geeks' Star Ties the Knot in LA Ceremony

✖

Neal Schweiber is off the market! Last month, Freaks and Geeks star Samm Levine tied the knot with Rachel Cushing at the historic wedding venue, The Ebell of Los Angeles.

The day after the wedding, Levine put up an Instagram post with several photos from the April 29 event. "I've had a couple of pretty good days in my life, but after last night, everything else is icing on the cake," he wrote in the caption. "I married the love of my life, the beautiful and amazing @racheljcushing, with all our dearest friends and family in attendance. The evening was pure magic from start to finish, and we're both eternally grateful to everyone who helped make the day so special. Now here's to a lifetime of icing."♥️

Levine also marked the occasion on Twitter, tweeting more pictures and writing, "Tell your mom I'm sorry – I'm officially off the market now. I've gone and married up — WAY up, since the tall and stunning @RachelJCushing agreed to be my wife, and officially made me the luckiest guy on Earth."

In March 2020, video editor and fellow Movie Trivia Schmoedown competitor Cushing announced that she and Levine were engaged."Well...the cat's out of the bag, I guess!" Cushing posted on Twitter. "But at least now I can shout it from the rooftops: after several weeks of feeling really beat up and down, my wonderful boyfriend @SammLevine, family, and friends helped me celebrate my 40th birthday, where Samm proposed!"

More than two decades after the show's premiere, Levine still talks at length about his time on Freaks and Geeks. "I'm very lucky and was so proud of the work we were doing," the 37-year-old actor told Page Six. "I knew it was good work, it was a good show and that makes it really easy to talk about."

Created by Paul Feig and executive producer Judd Apatow, the short-lived series, which ran for just one season from 1999 to 2000, followed a group of teens living in the Michigan suburbs.

Throughout his year on the show, Levine spent most of his time with his "geek" co-stars, Sam Weir (who was played by John Francis Daley) and Martin Starr (Bill Haverchuck). He rarely had to work with the "freaks," who included Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Busy Philipps, and James Franco.

"I will say in the 20 years since then, he has calmed down quite a bit and is now a much more reasonable person, but at the time, Mr. James Franco, young 21-year-old James Franco, was a bit of a method-y, hothead type of actor," Levine said. The show held its wrap party in March 2000 on Levine's 18th birthday. Levine realized just how popular the series had become once released on DVD in 2003. "I'm so happy that the fans were able to find the show whenever they did and resonated the way that we had hoped it would have initially, but better late than never," he said.