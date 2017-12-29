This past year was an epic one for TV and 2018 is shaping up to have some highly anticipated series as well.

In addition to some returning series, there are brand new ones to look forward to, such as Heathers (a reboot of the cult-classic 1980s film), Unsolved (a series focusing on the murders of rappers Tupac and Notorious B.I.G.), and The Looming Tower (based on the Pulitzer-winning nonfiction book by Lawrence Wright).

There’s also Black Lightning, a DC comics show coming to the CW that blends with the already in place series’ Arrow, Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow, and Grown-ish, a Freeform spin-off of the ABC series Black-ish.

While all of these are already generating a lot of hype, there are still many shows that have already built even more anticipation.

Scroll down to read about 10 more of the most anticipated TV shows of 2018, from list shared by Variety.

Roseanne

Same cast. New episodes. New Year! #Roseanne Returns March 27th. pic.twitter.com/VdjsT3uCFx — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) December 28, 2017

Easily one fo the most highly anticipated Tv shows for 2018 is the Roseanne revival coming to ABC.

The series will reunite nearly the entire cast, and even found some space in the script for “Second Becky,” Sarah Chalke. She will be featured in the nine-episode revival as a married, middle-class woman that decides to hire Becky (played by role-originating actress Lecy Goranson) as her pregnancy surrogate.

You can catch the whole family when the Roseanne revival returns to ABC on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 2

No turning back. Season 2 of The #HandmaidsTale returns April 2018, only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/yPcPQY8hxJ — The Handmaid’s Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) November 14, 2017

Hulu’s The Handmaids Tale is a TV series adaptation of famed author Margaret Atwood’s novel by the same name, and has been widely acclaimed by both critics and fans.

It tells the story of Offred, a Handmaid in a dystopian future where women have become subjugated through a religious regime uprising.

The series stars Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men), Joseph Fiennes (American Horror Story), Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck), Alexis Bledel (Gilmore Girls), O. T. Fagbenle (Doctor Who), and Samira Wiley (Orange is the New Black).

Season two of the series is scheduled to drop in April of 2018.

9-1-1

Retweet to meet a first responder and set a reminder for the @911onFOX premiere on January 3 at 9/8c. #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/LERyn0A3I4 — 9-1-1 (@911onFOX) December 27, 2017

Not to be confused with the legendary William Shatner-hosted 1990s series Rescue 911, this new FOX drama will follow “the lives of Los Angeles first responders” such as police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and dispatchers.

It stars Angela Bassett (American Horror Story: Coven), Peter Krause (Parenthood), Connie Britton (Nashville), and Kenneth Choi (Spider-Man: Homecoming).

Tune in on Jan. 3 when the series premiere kicks off on FOX.

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for #ACSVersace. The next installment of FX’s award-winning original series premieres January 17. pic.twitter.com/popBjBvwId — AmericanCrimeStoryFX (@ACSFX) November 15, 2017

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace stars Édgar Ramírez as Gianni Versace and Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan, the man who murdered the fashion icon.

In additon to Ramírez and Criss, the series also stars Max Greenfield as Santo Versace, Annaleigh Ashford as Elizabeth Cote, Nico Evers-Swindell as Phil Cote, Finn Wittrock as Jeffrey Trail, Penélope Cruz as Donatella Versace, the sister of Gianni Versace, and Ricky Martin as Antonio D’Amico, Gianni Versace’s partner.

The critically acclaimed series will premiere in just a few short weeks, Jan. 17, only on FX.

Big Little Lies: Season 2

Cheers to #BigLittleLies for its Best TV Movie or Limited Series nomination. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/2W0KQCOMSM — HBO (@HBO) December 11, 2017

Big Little Lies debuted on HBO in February of 2017 and very quickly became a favorite among viewers and critics.

The series stars top-notch A-list talent such as Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, Zoë Kravitz, and Laura Dern.

While it was originally billed as a mini-series, HBO recently announced that they had renewed the show for a second season but did not immediately clarify a specific return date.

The X-Files: Season 11

Enter the universe of #TheXFiles. The critically acclaimed series returns Wednesday, January 3 on FOX. pic.twitter.com/E2b24ECS3b — The X-Files (@thexfiles) December 27, 2017

The X-Files is one of the greatest sci-fi TV shows of all-time, easily contending with classic series like The Twilight Zone, Doctor Who, and Star Trek.

Originally debuting in Sept. of 1993, the show ran for nine seasons and ended in May of 2002. Last year it returned for a very well-received short tenth season, which led to FOX renewing the show yet again.

Season 11 of The X-Files will air alongside the brand new series 9-1-1 on Jan. 3, on FOX.

Sharp Objects

New, returning and streaming now.

See what #HBO has in store for you in 2018 and beyond. pic.twitter.com/3kaN2Ue3nh — HBO (@HBO) December 11, 2017

Arrival star Amy Adams makes her return to the small screen in this highly anticipated limited series from HBO about a “a crime reporter fresh out of a psych hospital for her years of self-harm” who “returns to her hometown of Wind Gap, Mo., to investigate the murders of two little girls.”

The series also stars Patricia Clarkson (Six Feet Under), Eliza Scanlen (Home and Away), Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds), Madison Davenport (Shameless), Chris Messina (The Mindy Project), and Matt Craven (NCIS).

While no specific premiere date has been revealed, Sharp Objects will reportedly debut sometime in the summer of 2018.

Westworld: Season 2

A new story to tell.

Relive #Westworld Season 1 before Season 2 premieres in 2018. pic.twitter.com/kayZxSRlbf — Westworld (@WestworldHBO) December 21, 2017

Westworld aired its first episode on Oct. 2, 2016, and built a devout following faster than any series since Game of Thrones.

It stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, Luke Hemsworth, Rodrigo Santoro, Ed Harris, and Anthony Hopkins, among other highly talented actors and actresses.

When the first season finale ended in Dec. of 2016, even HBO themselves were uncertain when the show might return, but now know that it will be sometime in 2018.

Castle Rock

Possibly a first of its kind, this upcoming psychological horror series is based solely on the works of iconic author Stephen King, and blends his characters and plots to create its storyline.

Created by J.J. Abrams (Lost, Star Trek, Star Wars: The Force Awakens), the series stars Melanie Lynskey (Two and a Half Men), André Holland (American Horror Story), Jane Levy (Don’t Breathe), Sissy Spacek (Carrie), Bill Skarsgård (It), Scott Glenn (Daredevil), and Terry O’Quinn (Lost).

You can catch this groundbreaking series when it launches on Hulu in 2018.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2

Try not to get in the way. pic.twitter.com/ABVluVN7El — Jessica Jones (@JessicaJones) December 9, 2017

The first season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones debuted on Netflix on Nov. 20, 2015, falling right in between the first two seasons of Daredevil.

It stars former Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23 actress Krysten Ritter in the title role, as well as Mike Colter (Luke Cage), Rachael Taylor (666 Park Avenue), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), and David Tennant (Doctor Who).

All episodes of season two will debut on March 8, 2018 for your binge-watching pleasure, so make sure to catch up on season one while you still have time.