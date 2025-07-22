More Than 150 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Hulu in August 2025

Hulu has an exciting month of new releases in store for subscribers this August.

With July more than halfway over, the streamer just released its complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup next month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

August’s biggest addition will be King of the Hill. Mike Judge’s classic adult animated sitcom is set to return with a new season on Aug. 4, 15 years after the Fox series’ cancellation. Next month will also see the streamer debut FX’s new Alien: Earth, the first TV series in the Alien franchise.

Hulu will also put a spotlight on true crime, in August growing its content catalog with additions like Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge, Ruby Red Handed: Stealing America’s Most Famous Pair of Shoes, Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror, Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil, and The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox. On the movie front, subscribers will be able to stream A Simple Favor, The Devil Wears Prada, Father Of The Bride, Ice Age, Kick-Ass, Taken, and more.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $9.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu’s ad-free tier priced at $18.99.

Aug. 1

Foundation Forward: Complete Season 1

Kids Diana Show: Greatest Playtime Adventures: Complete Season 1

MTV Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2

Survivor: Complete Seasons 23-24

Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 7 and 11

10 Things I Hate About You

28 Days

A Simple Favor

The Beach

Black Knight

The Brothers McMullen

Click

Coyote Ugly

Date Night (2010)

Devil in a Blue Dress

The Devil Wears Prada

The Diary of a Teenage Girl

Did You Hear About The Morgans?

District 9

Equity

Evil Dead (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Father Of The Bride

Father Of The Bride Part II

Forrest Gump

The Full Monty

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy

Ice Age

Ice Age 2: The Meltdown

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs

Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade

It’s Complicated

Kick-Ass

Old School

One Hour Photo

The Other Woman

Night Shift (2023)

Practical Magic

Pretty Woman

The Proposal

Raising Arizona

Ready Or Not

Resident Evil: Extinction

Rio

Robots

Scarface (1983)

The Sessions

Simply Irresistible

Stay

Super 8

Take Shelter

Taken

Thank You For Smoking

Thirteen

Under The Tuscan Sun

Weekend At Bernie’s

Win Win

Aug. 2

Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1

Alone: The Skills Challenge: Complete Season 1

Body Cam: Complete Seasons 8-9

Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 16

Mary J. Blige’s Family Affair

Vanished in Death Valley

The Marksman (2021)

Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story

Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story

William Tell (2024)

Aug. 4

King of the Hill: Complete Season 14

Aug. 5

Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge: Complete Docuseries

Bob Trevino Likes It

Aug. 7

Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil: Complete Docuseries

Find My Country House: Complete Season 2

Fixer Upper: Complete Season 6

The Flip Off: Complete Season 1

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?: Complete Seasons 1-2

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 6B

The Monkey (2025)

Aug. 8

Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa: Special Premiere

FX’s Necaxa: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Journey to Bethlehem

Shanghai Knights

Shanghai Noon

Aug. 9

American Picker: Complete Season 26

The Challenge: Complete Seasons 13 and 19

Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 7-8

Moonshiners: Complete Season 14

Take My Tumor: Complete Season 1

Aug. 10

The Lost City

Aug. 11

Copshop

Aug. 12

FX’s Alien: Earth: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Sharp Corner

Aug. 14

The Dangers in My Heart: Complete Seasons 1 and 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Mysteries Unearthed with Danny Trejo: Complete Season 1

Road Wars: Complete Season 4

Hollywood Demons: Complete Season 1

Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1

See No Evil: Complete Season 7

Tales From Oak Island: Complete Season 1

The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 2

Bringing Down The House

Cheaper By The Dozen (2003)

Like Mike

Stuck On You

Aug. 15

Blippi’s Ultimate Playdate – Part 2: Complete Season 1

Stand Up To Cancer 2025: Livestream

YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete S1A (DUBBED)

YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish): Complete S1A (DUBBED)

The Host (2013)

It Feeds

John Wick

John Wick 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

John Wick: Chapter 4

Killer Elite

LOL Live with Devon Walker

LOL Live with Sydnee Washington

Aug. 16

Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 3

Cold Case Files: Murder in the Bayou: Complete Season 1

The Curious Case of…: Complete Season 1

My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1

See No Evil: Complete Seasons 5-6

Waco: Madman or Messiah: Complete Season 1

Aug. 17

Thanksgiving (2023)

Aug. 19

Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror: Complete Docuseries

High Country: Complete Season 1

Levels (2024)

Aug. 20

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere

Aug. 21

Alone: Complete Season 4

Call of the Night: Complete Season 1

Farming Life In Another World: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 9 and 11

Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 4

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 3

Oshi No Ko: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

The Bayou (2025)

Money Monster

Aug. 22

Eenie Meanie: Film Premiere

Aug. 23

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 3-4

Expedition Files: Complete Season 1

Restaurant: Impossible: Complete Season 2

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 15

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 28

Aug. 24

Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Complete Season 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Aug. 25

Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!: Complete Season 1A

Aug. 26

Ruby Red Handed: Stealing America’s Most Famous Pair of Shoes: Complete Docuseries

Little Bites

Aug. 27

Love Thy Nader: Complete Season 1

Aug. 28

Bewitched: Complete Series

Customer Wars: Complete Season 3

Storage Wars: Complete Season 12

Thomas Jefferson: Complete Season 1

Imported: Documentary Premiere Hulu Original

Aug. 29

Hell of a Summer

Sisu

Trail of Vengeance