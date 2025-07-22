More Than 150 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Hulu in August 2025

Hulu has an exciting month of new releases in store for subscribers this August.
With July more than halfway over, the streamer just released its complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup next month.
Videos by PopCulture.com
August’s biggest addition will be King of the Hill. Mike Judge’s classic adult animated sitcom is set to return with a new season on Aug. 4, 15 years after the Fox series’ cancellation. Next month will also see the streamer debut FX’s new Alien: Earth, the first TV series in the Alien franchise.
Hulu will also put a spotlight on true crime, in August growing its content catalog with additions like Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge, Ruby Red Handed: Stealing America’s Most Famous Pair of Shoes, Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror, Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil, and The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox. On the movie front, subscribers will be able to stream A Simple Favor, The Devil Wears Prada, Father Of The Bride, Ice Age, Kick-Ass, Taken, and more.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $9.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu’s ad-free tier priced at $18.99.
Aug. 1
Foundation Forward: Complete Season 1
Kids Diana Show: Greatest Playtime Adventures: Complete Season 1
MTV Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2
Survivor: Complete Seasons 23-24
Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 7 and 11
10 Things I Hate About You
28 Days
A Simple Favor
The Beach
Black Knight
The Brothers McMullen
Click
Coyote Ugly
Date Night (2010)
Devil in a Blue Dress
The Devil Wears Prada
The Diary of a Teenage Girl
Did You Hear About The Morgans?
District 9
Equity
Evil Dead (2013)
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Father Of The Bride
Father Of The Bride Part II
Forrest Gump
The Full Monty
The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy
Ice Age
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs
Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade
It’s Complicated
Kick-Ass
Old School
One Hour Photo
The Other Woman
Night Shift (2023)
Practical Magic
Pretty Woman
The Proposal
Raising Arizona
Ready Or Not
Resident Evil: Extinction
Rio
Robots
Scarface (1983)
The Sessions
Simply Irresistible
Stay
Super 8
Take Shelter
Taken
Thank You For Smoking
Thirteen
Under The Tuscan Sun
Weekend At Bernie’s
Win Win
Aug. 2
Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1
Alone: The Skills Challenge: Complete Season 1
Body Cam: Complete Seasons 8-9
Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 16
Mary J. Blige’s Family Affair
Vanished in Death Valley
The Marksman (2021)
Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story
Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story
William Tell (2024)
Aug. 4
King of the Hill: Complete Season 14
Aug. 5
Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge: Complete Docuseries
Bob Trevino Likes It
Aug. 7
Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil: Complete Docuseries
Find My Country House: Complete Season 2
Fixer Upper: Complete Season 6
The Flip Off: Complete Season 1
Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?: Complete Seasons 1-2
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 6B
The Monkey (2025)
Aug. 8
Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa: Special Premiere
FX’s Necaxa: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Journey to Bethlehem
Shanghai Knights
Shanghai Noon
Aug. 9
American Picker: Complete Season 26
The Challenge: Complete Seasons 13 and 19
Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 7-8
Moonshiners: Complete Season 14
Take My Tumor: Complete Season 1
Aug. 10
The Lost City
Aug. 11
Copshop
Aug. 12
FX’s Alien: Earth: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Sharp Corner
Aug. 14
The Dangers in My Heart: Complete Seasons 1 and 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Mysteries Unearthed with Danny Trejo: Complete Season 1
Road Wars: Complete Season 4
Hollywood Demons: Complete Season 1
Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1
See No Evil: Complete Season 7
Tales From Oak Island: Complete Season 1
The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 2
Bringing Down The House
Cheaper By The Dozen (2003)
Like Mike
Stuck On You
Aug. 15
Blippi’s Ultimate Playdate – Part 2: Complete Season 1
Stand Up To Cancer 2025: Livestream
YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete S1A (DUBBED)
YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish): Complete S1A (DUBBED)
The Host (2013)
It Feeds
John Wick
John Wick 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
John Wick: Chapter 4
Killer Elite
LOL Live with Devon Walker
LOL Live with Sydnee Washington
Aug. 16
Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 3
Cold Case Files: Murder in the Bayou: Complete Season 1
The Curious Case of…: Complete Season 1
My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1
See No Evil: Complete Seasons 5-6
Waco: Madman or Messiah: Complete Season 1
Aug. 17
Thanksgiving (2023)
Aug. 19
Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror: Complete Docuseries
High Country: Complete Season 1
Levels (2024)
Aug. 20
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere
Aug. 21
Alone: Complete Season 4
Call of the Night: Complete Season 1
Farming Life In Another World: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 9 and 11
Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 4
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 3
Oshi No Ko: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
The Bayou (2025)
Money Monster
Aug. 22
Eenie Meanie: Film Premiere
Aug. 23
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 3-4
Expedition Files: Complete Season 1
Restaurant: Impossible: Complete Season 2
The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 15
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 28
Aug. 24
Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Complete Season 2
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Aug. 25
Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!: Complete Season 1A
Aug. 26
Ruby Red Handed: Stealing America’s Most Famous Pair of Shoes: Complete Docuseries
Little Bites
Aug. 27
Love Thy Nader: Complete Season 1
Aug. 28
Bewitched: Complete Series
Customer Wars: Complete Season 3
Storage Wars: Complete Season 12
Thomas Jefferson: Complete Season 1
Imported: Documentary Premiere Hulu Original
Aug. 29
Hell of a Summer
Sisu
Trail of Vengeance