‘Money Heist’ Spinoff Coming to Netflix in 2023

Money Heist, or La Casa de Papel, may be coming to an end, but Netflix isn’t ready to completely walk away from the hit Spanish-language series altogether. Ahead of the Friday, Dec. 3 series finale, the streamer on Tuesday announced it would be expanding the universe with a Money Heist spinoff, titled Berlin, a nod to Pedro Alonso’s character Andrés de Fonollosa.

Netflix did not provide further details about the series in the Tuesday announcement, which was made on Twitter alongside a photo of Berlin and a first look at the title screen, teasing a 2023 release. Berlin is a fan-favorite character on the flagship show. The character is the Professor’s second-in-command and brother who notably planned the Bank of Spain heist. Berlin, however, (warning: major spoiler alert), died in Season 2, though he continued to appear in subsequent seasons via flashbacks. It is unclear if the planned spinoff will be a prequel series due to the character’s death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1465800423172816897?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“It is a memorable moment because it is the end of one cycle and the beginning of another. Today I was talking to Jesús Colmenar and we were saying that now we walk into the unknown, open to whatever happens and without expectations,” Alonso said during a fan event Tuesday. “I know that these people will give the series every possible twist and turn. The responsibility (of spinning off such a popular series) can be a burden and a prison, I hope we continue to have the courage to use this wonderful energy to risk everything again.”

Created by Álex Pina and premiering on Netflix back in May of 2017, Money Heist is centered around “The Professor,” a criminal mastermind, and his plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history, requiring him to recruit eight people to him carry out the mission. Alvaro Morte, Ursula Corbero, Jamie Lorente, Miguel Herrán, Darko Peric, Itziar Ituno, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Esther Acebo, Itziar Ituño, Enrique Arce, Kiti Mánver, Juan Fernández, and Mario de la Rosa star alongside Fonollosa.

The series has consistently been a top performer for Netflix, topping the streaming charts. Netflix announced in July 2020 that the series would end following its fifth season, the first half of which premiered earlier this year. Money Heist Season 5, Part 2, the final batch of episodes, arrives on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 3. Berlin is set to premiere sometime in 2023. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates.