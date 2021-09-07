Netflix subscribers are bidding farewell to the Professor in a big way. When the Spanish-language crime series Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel, returned to Netflix over the weekend with the first half of its fifth and final season, the series immediately shot to the top of Netflix’s streaming charts, again proving the popularity of the series.

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 debuted on Friday, Sept. 3 in the No. 2 spot on both of Netflix’s streaming charts, and while its ranking has since slipped, it has only been slightly. Currently, Money Heist ranks No. 3 on both the overall chart and the streamer’s top TV series chart, falling just behind Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror at No. 2 and Clickbait at No. 1 on both charts. The Top 5 TV series on Netflix are rounded out with Manifest, which Netflix recently revived for Season 4, and fellow Sept. 3-released title Sharkdog. On the overall chart, which ranks the most popular series and films on the platform, Afterlife of the Party and Worth round out the Top 5.

https://youtu.be/htqXL94Rza4

Money Heist initially premiered on Netflix back in May of 2017 and is centered around “The Professor,” a criminal mastermind, and his plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history, requiring him to recruit eight people to him carry out the mission. Created by Álex Pina, the series stars Alvaro Morte, Ursula Corbero, Jamie Lorente, Miguel Herrán, Darko Peric, Itziar Ituno, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Esther Acebo, Itziar Ituño, Enrique Arce, Kiti Mánver, Juan Fernández, and Mario de la Rosa.

Money Heist has consistently been a top performer for Netflix, earning a 95% approval rating from critics and a 75% approval rating from the audience on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite that success, though, Netflix announced in July 2020 that the series would end following its fifth season. Speaking to Deadline ahead of Part 5: Volume 1’s premeire, Pina said when they began writing Season 5, they “used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself. We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes.”

Thankfully for fans, the heist isn’t over quite yet. Although the final season of Money Heist kicked off on Sept. 3, there is still a second volume of episodes set to arrive later this year. Money Heist Part 5: Volume 2 is set to premiere on Friday, Dec. 3, exactly three months after the first batch of episodes for the final season arrived. Pina Season the second half of the season focuses “more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure.” In the meantime, fans can catch up on all past episodes of the series on Netflix.