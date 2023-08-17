'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters': Apple TV+'s Sci-Fi Drama Introduces Godzilla in First Look Images

Apple TV+ has officially announced the title of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the streamer's new, highly-anticipated sci-fi drama starring Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell and based on Legendary's Monsterverse. Ahead of the 10-episode first season, which has yet to set a premiere date, Apple TV+ released first-look images showing none other than Godzilla himself.

"Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch," the official series description from Apple TV+ reads.

(Photo: Apple TV+)

Clues lead the siblings into the world of monsters and down a rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw, who is played by both Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell, as they dive deep into what happened in the 1950s and half a century later – when Monarch is threatened by Shaw's knowledge. "The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives," according to Apple TV+.

Starring alongside Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell are Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is co-developed by Chris Black (Severance, Star Trek: Enterprise, Outcast) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye). Matt Shakman (Wandavision) directs the first two episodes.

(Photo: Apple TV+)

Legendary Entertainment's Monsterverse contains interconnected stories bringing together pop culture's "most titanic forces of nature," according to Apple TV+'s announcement. "Witness humanity's greatest battle for survival as we fight for our world in the face of a catastrophic new reality – the monsters of our myths and legends are real." The Monsterverse got its start in 2014 with Godzilla before expanding with the 2017 film Kong: Skull Island and 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, as well as 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. The sequel, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, has yet to be released.

(Photo: Apple TV+)

From Legendary Television, the series is executive produced by Black, Fraction and Shakman alongside Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) and Tory Tunnell (Spinning Out, Underground) from Safehouse Pictures, Shakman, Andy Goddard (Carnival Row, Downton Abbey), Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets, Carnival Row), and Andrew Colville (Severance, Star Trek: Discovery). Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character.