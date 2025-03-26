3 Best TV Shows Paramount+ Just Added for March 2025

Paramount+ might be less known for its original content than, say, Netflix or Hulu, but they still crank out plenty of notable shows every month.

Here are three of the most interesting TV series premiering on the service this month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Yellowjackets

Play video

If you don’t like Dexter, Yellowjackets is basically the sole reason Showtime is worth subscribing to. This Emmy-winning thriller-horror series focuses on a New Jersey high school girls’ soccer team flying to attend a tournament in 1996. While the plane is soaring over Canada, it crashes in a dense forest, and the girls are forced to survive on their own for nearly two years. The series chronicles the soccer team’s split into different factions—some of which resort to cannibalism as a method of survival—and often jumps ahead 25 years later to show how each survivor’s adult life is affected by their experiences. Season 3 is airing now.

MobLand

Play video

An organized crime series from Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes) set in London with two warring mob families? And the cast is Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Paddy Considine, and Anson Boon? Say no more. Top of the watchlist.

Happy Face

Play video

If true crime is your jam, this Dennis Quaid-starring serial-killer series is not one to miss. Happy Face revolves around Melissa G. Moore, who realized at 15 years old that her loving father was the real-life mass murderer known as the Happy Face Killer. The series premiered with two episodes last week, and new episodes drop every Thursday.