‘Mindhunter’ Fans Fear the Worst After Season 3 Is Put on ‘Indefinite Hold’

Fans of Mindhunter were sent into a tizzy on Wednesday when word got around that the fate of the series’ third season is in jeopardy. A report from TVLine suggests that the show has been put on “indefinite hold” by its provider, Netflix.

The story notes that the suspension has nothing to do with the streaming service but rather the schedule of the show’s executive producer, David Fincher.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“David is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots,” a Netflix rep revealed in a statement. “He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own.”

As a result of the news, social media has been raging as fans are trying to process the news.

“Mindhunter is legitimately one of the best shows to grace our screens with brilliant casting, dialogue and drama. Fincher and Netflix you better fix this and give us season 3 ASAP,” one user tweeted.

#Mindhunter this is the worst news netflix better not cancel or imma combust GIVE ME SEASON 3 IM GOING TO CRY pic.twitter.com/5eLOsQE1t0 — sandman (@_dunkaccino_) January 16, 2020

Another user wrote, “Mindhunter is one of the most perfectly executed shows not just on TV right now but of ALL TIME. Everything from the editing to writing to the pacing to the CASTING to the cinematography to Jonathan Groff’s butt, it needs another season at the VERY LEAST preferably three more though.”

Many of the reactions on Twitter saw users disgruntled and at a loss for words and posting various elongated forms of, “No.”

Come on @netflix This is insane! “Mindhunter Cast Released From Contracts, Season 3 on Indefinite Hold” Please concentrate on making the shows you know people want before letting them down with this sort of bad decision and more run if the hill shows and movies. — Vortical (@vortical1) January 16, 2020

Others were quick to blame Netflix, which has increasingly taken heat as of late with more and more shows being pulled, such as Frontier, or delayed, as in Mindhunter’s case.

“Netflix is ALL about money,” one user’s tweet read. “Looks like Mindhunter is about to get cancelled because David Fincher postponed season three, which means it’s not about to make Netflix millions anytime soon. No one gives a F about You season 9 or Stranger Things season 15, Netflix doesn’t care about creativity.”

The first two seasons of Mindhunter, which debuted in 2017, are available to stream anytime on Netflix.