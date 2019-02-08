‘Mindhunter’ Season 2: Will Cameron Britton Return as Ed Kemper?

Cameron Britton’s Ed Kemper was the breakout star of Mindhunter Season 1, but will Kemper be sitting down for more interviews with the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit in the upcoming second season?

Based on the true story of the beginnings of modern-day criminal profiling, it came as no surprise that Netflix‘s Mindhunter brought to life one of America’s most notorious serial killers, Ed Kemper.

Convicted of 10 murders and sentenced to eight life sentences, Kemper, portrayed by Britton, became a focal point of Season 1 as FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench sat down for a number of interviews in an attempt to better understand the psyche behind some of the most gruesome crimes.

By the end of the season, Kemper, who expelled an unusual charm given his history, had formed an unusual relationship with his interviewers and seemed to have reached either the end or perhaps the beginnings of his storyline when he enveloped agent Ford in a terrifying hug. The scene left many curious as to what would come next in his story, but it turns out that Kemper’s story possibly ended there.

“I have absolutely no idea whether or not I am in it, “because there are so many serial killers that the guys at the FBI have to interview,” Britton told TV Guide in June of his potential return.

Since that interview, details surrounding Kemper’s return or exit have been kept mum, despite news that Mindhunter Season 2 would boast a roster of interviews with a number of other high-profile serial killers.

Those serial killers include Charles Manson and his follower, Tex Watson, Wayne Williams (convicted of the Atlanta Child Murders, on which Season 2 is focused), Elmer Wayne Henley, David Berkowitz (the Son of Sam/.44 Caliber Killer), William Pierce Jr., William Henry Hance, and Paul Bateson. Dennis Rader, better known as the BTK Killer, will also continue to have a presence in the series.

A brief break from Kemper may be welcomed for Britton, though, as stepping into the shoes of a man convicted of killing his paternal grandparents and his mother was no easy feat.

“I had to just cut all of my emotions out. I had to not look up any of the victims’ names or lives so that I would have no empathy for them,” Britton has said of the role. “Had to just be completely shut off and cold. That allowed me to say these things as if they were nothing.”

Mindhunter Season 1 is currently available for streaming. Season 2 does not yet have a premiere date.