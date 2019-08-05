‘Mindhunter’ Season 2 Trailer Released by Netflix

Less than a month ahead of its premiere, Netflix has released the official trailer for Mindhunter Season 2. The trailer follows the release of several teasers in late July as well as the first round of photos that confirmed the return of Cameron Britton as Ed Kemper. Season 2 is set to premiere on Friday, Aug. 16.

The more than minute-long trailer teases new investigations as well as the expansion of the BSU and their efforts to modernize criminal profiling. The trailer shows Holt and Tench putting what they have learned from their interviews to use as they are enlisted to help aid the investigation into a string of murders plaguing Atlanta.

The 10-episode sophomore season of the Joe Penhall-created crime drama is set to jump several years ahead from its Season 1 placeholder in 1977, picking up towards the end of the investigation into the Atlanta Child Murders, which saw 29 African-American children, adolescents, and adults murdered in the city between 1979 and 1981.

“[The FBI] are the last guys in, they’re trying to help out something that has its own momentum and politics,” co-producer David Fincher said during a recent appearance on KCRW’s The Treatment podcast. “It’s a divided battlefield. They’re coming in to throw this federal umbrella over everything to make everyone feel OK about sharing information.”

The upcoming installment will also see FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench continuing their interviews with the nation’s most prolific serial killers in an attempt to understand their crimes and how to prevent them. Along with Kemper, who was present in Season 1, Season 2 will feature Charles Manson, David Berkowitz (the Son of Sam), William Henry Hance (The Stocking Strangler), and several others.

The season will also show the moment where the topic of serial killers becomes less of a taboo conversation and instead enters the public consciousnesses.

An adaptation of John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker’s true crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Serial Crime Unit, Mindhunter debuted on Netflix in October of 2017, the series chronicling the early days of criminal psychology and criminal profiling within the FBI.

The series stars Jonathan Groff as Ford, Holt McCallany as Tench, and Anna Torv as psychology professor Wendy Carr. It also stars Joe Tuttle, Albert Jones, Stacey Roca, Michael Cerveris, Lauren Glazier, and Sierra McClain.

Along with creating the series, Penhall also executive producers alongside David Fincher, Charlize Theron and several others.

Season 1 of Mindhunter is currently available for streaming. Season 2 will be available on Netflix on Friday, Aug. 16.