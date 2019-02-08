‘Mindhunter’ Season 2 Release Date Reportedly Leaked

Mindhunter Season 2 is getting closer to having a premiere date, with a potential leak revealing that the season is slated for a fall release.

The leak was first noted by Redditor SpiciestRamen, who shared a screenshot earlier this week of an alleged Instagram DM conversation between a curious Mindhunter fan inquiring about the upcoming season and series star Holt McCallany, who portrays FBI agent Bill Tench.

“Please I’m dying when is season 2,” the redditor asked.

“Not until fall of 2019,” McCallany responded.

The series had debuted it freshman season on the streaming giant in October of 2017, with Netflix ordering a renewal just two months later, but information regarding any time frame for the series’ premiere has been kept mum, leading to much anticipation and speculations surrounding Season 2.

During a Q&A screening of Mindhunter at the London Film Festival in 2017, director David Fincher had suggested that the wait for the upcoming season could be a long one.

“But remember, it takes a year and a half to two years for me –not for ‘real’ directors – to make anything,” he said.

Series creator Joe Penhall echoed that sentiment in a recent interview, claiming that a premiere date is “always up to David [Fincher].”

“He kind of goes into editing and he doesn’t talk to anybody until he comes out again,” Penhall said. “I would hope that would be by the end of this year but I just don’t really know. Yeah and he’s a rule breaker and he wants to do it on his own with his own schedule.”

The series, based on the real tale of the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit’s (BAU) endeavor into modern-day criminal profiling, began filming for its second season in late April and wrapped on Friday, Dec. 7, with Fincher then moving into the editing stage. While the wrap of filming left many suggesting that the season would be coming as soon as this summer, with some suggesting the month of July, many others believed that Season 2 would follow in its predecessor’s footsteps with an October premiere date.

Although a premiere date has not yet been locked down, fans do have tidbits of information to hold them over. The season, shortened to eight episodes rather than 10, will focus on the Atlanta Child Murders and feature interviews with a number of real-life serial killers, the most notorious in American history.

Mindhunter Season 1 is currently available for streaming on Netflix.