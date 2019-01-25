‘Mindhunter’ Creator Dishes on When Season 2 Will Come to Netflix

It has been more than a year since Mindhunter debuted on Netflix, and fans eagerly awaiting the premiere of Season 2 just may have their wish come true in 2019, according to series creator Joe Penhall.

Speaking to Metro about the long-awaited second season of the popular crime series, which follows two FBI agents as they embark on forming modern serial-killer profiling, Penhall opened up about when exactly the season will hit the streaming service, claiming that it’s “always up to David [Fincher].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He kind of goes into editing and he doesn’t talk to anybody until he comes out again,” Penhall said. “I would hope that would be by the end of this year but I just don’t really know. Yeah and he’s a rule breaker and he wants to do it on his own with his own schedule.”

While a premiere date is not yet nailed down, though many have speculated that it will be released sometime this June, Penhall was able to dish on the future of the series, revealing that he already has plans for the next three seasons.

“I think the trajectory; because I wrote a five season Bible, so the idea is a bit like the real Don Douglas, and that these guys become increasingly successful and the caliber of the interviewees becomes increasingly illustrious and famous,” he said. Don gains more and more notoriety and with that comes problems…narcissism, their own self-absorption, their own need for attention and fame starts to accrue.”

“The idea, if we ever get to season 5, is that by season 5 he’s not a behavioral profile anymore he write successful books and consults on Hollywood films,” he revealed. “A bit like Don Douglas, you know the original behavioral profile list. So the idea is for it to get weird.”

Although Agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench may not be writing any books just yet, Season 2 will see them conducting more interviews with a number of prolific serial killers, including Wayne Williams, Charles Manson, Tex Watson, and David Berkowitz. But doing research to get their persona’s right isn’t all fun and games, according to Penhall.

“I went to the FBI headquarters in Quantico. I went to their basement, they’ve got a museum of death, which is the artifacts left over from the original serial killers. You know the toolbox belonging to the toolbox killers, the painting done by John Wayne Gacy, poetry written in spidery scrawl, tools and handcuffs,” he recalled.

“It did make me feel really quite nauseous. Once or twice talking to FBI Behavioral scientists and agents about the details of the men they captured, and I think twice I nearly passed out I was that nauseous,” he continued. “I mean we were eating at the time. But it was a long dark tunnel that I went into to write there. It made King of Thieves feel like a picnic.”

Mindhunter Season 1 is currently available for streaming.