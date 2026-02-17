Miley Cyrus Announces New ‘Hannah Montana’ Special

It’s time to break out the blonde wig.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus has announced a brand new special premiering on the anniversary, March 24, on Disney+.

According to the press release, the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special will be filmed in front of a live studio audience and feature an exclusive, in-depth interview with Cyrus, hosted by Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper. “The conversation will offer an intimate look at the creation of one of pop culture’s most iconic characters and the lasting impact the show and character have had on fans around the world. With heartfelt nostalgia and fresh perspective, Cyrus will revisit the moments, music, and memories that defined an era.”

Going back to where it all began. 🖤 The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premieres March 24 on @DisneyPlus. #MileysMemories pic.twitter.com/nC0dK9xqcE — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 17, 2026

Additionally, viewers will be treated to never-before-seen archival footage, while some of the most memorable Hannah Montana sets are brought back to life. There will also be some familiar notes that find their way back into the spotlight…

“Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection,” said Cyrus. “The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.”

“Hannah Montana opened the door for so many fans to dream big, sing loud, and embrace every side of themselves, which is why its legacy continues to shine across generations,” added Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “Partnering with Miley on this special is a dream, and we want it to be a love letter to the fans, who remain as passionate today as they were when the series debuted almost 20 years ago.”

(DISNEY CHANNEL/CRAIG SJODIN) EMILY OSMENT, MITCHEL MUSSO, MILEY CYRUS

Also starring Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso, Jason Earles, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Moisés Arias, Hannah Montana ran for four seasons and 100 episodes before coming to an end in January 2011. The series is regarded as one of Disney Channel’s most commercially successful franchises, spawning a theatrical film, sold-out concert tour with the Jonas Brothers that also spawned a theatrical concert movie, merchandise, and more. Throughout its run, Hannah Montana was nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Children’s Program.

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is produced by HopeTown Entertainment and Unwell Productions. Ashley Edens serves as showrunner, with Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, Alex Cooper, and Matt Kaplan as executive producers. The special will premiere on Hannah Montana’s 20th anniversary, March 24, on Disney+.