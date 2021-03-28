Miley Cyrus Shares the Glory and Regrets of Her 'Hannah Montana' Anniversary Party

✖

While Miley Cyrus has worked hard to shed her Disney image since Hannah Montana ended in 2011, the pop star has been feeling nostalgic lately, celebrating the 15th anniversary of the start of the show. Part of that celebration included a drunken bash for some friends at the Rainbow Room in West Hollywood. Cyrus shared some snapshots of the event -- the "Hannaversary" -- on Instagram, showing off her Hannah Montana crop top and distressed jeans.

Cyrus was certainly feeling the effects the next day because she also shared a photo set that included sick/incredulous screenshots from her Hannah Montana days alongside the caption "Me recovering from / reliving last night's rager." The photos from the party feature UK punk singer Yungblud, and while the couple was seen getting close at the party, a source told E! News that they "were definitely flirting with each other, but they are not dating."

Cyrus also posted a heartfelt note to her alter ego on her Instagram account, complete with Hannah Montana stationary. "Hi Hannah, It's been a while," she wrote. "15 years to be exact. Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity. Then slipped into a puke pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled HM over the (heart). I didn't know then ...that is where you would live forever. Not just in mine but millions of people around the world."

"Although you are considered to be an 'alter ego' in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glovette than I did in my bare hands," Cyrus continued, recognizing the firsts that she experienced while on set. "I experienced falling in love for the first time in those years," she admitted. "Embarrassingly started my period in a pair of white capris of course on the day a 'cute guy' was cast + asked to have lunch with me. Instead, I spent it in the bathroom with my mom sobbing + scrambling to find a pair of fresh denim."

Cyrus continued, sharing the heartbreaks that she experienced over that time as well. "We've shared many firsts. A lot of lasts. Ups. Downs. Tears + laughs. I lost my pappy my Dad's father while on set filming an early episode of season 1," Cyrus wrote. "He wanted to hold on long enough to catch the premiere on March 24th. He passed on February 28th. He did get to see the commercial that ran during 'High School Musical' which he claimed was one of the proudest moments in his lifetime + he was a badass democratic state legislature. My heart was broken but fulfilled to know I could carry his name beside my dads through every credit."

Ultimately, Cyrus credited Hannah Montana for launching her career and changing the trajectory of her life. "Not a day goes by I forget where I came from," she concluded. "A building in Burbank, California with a room full of people with the power to fulfill my destiny. And that they did. They gave me you. The greatest gift a girl could ask for. I love you, Hannah Montana."