Memorial Day 2020: What to Watch This Long Weekend

While 2020 has certainly been a challenging year, Memorial Day is almost here, and we have some recommends on what you should watch while you kick back and relax for the long holiday weekend. Sure, quarantine has had everyone spending a lot of time in front of their TVs for the past few months, but there's so many great movies and TV shows streaming right now. Over on Hulu, subscribers can check out Elle Fanning (Maleficent) and Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: First Class) in The Great, a hilarious satirical dramady about Catherine the Great's rise to power. If you're streaming with the kids around, you may want to check out the family game show The Big Fib, hosted by Community's Yvette Nicole Brown. If action-fare is more your style, HBO subscribers can stream classic flicks like Pearl Harbor, Armageddon, and Die Hard. CBS All Access users have a variety of great original programming, from the Star Trek series Picard, to the brilliant and eerie reboot of The Twilight Zone, hosted by Jordan Peele. The streaming service also offers a number of great movies, such as Starship Troopers, Zombieland, and Friday the 13th Parts 1-6. Scroll down for more streaming options this weekend!

The Lovebirds Issa Rae + Kumail Nanjiani = THE LOVEBIRDS ❤️

💓

🐥

💓

❤️

🐥

💓 May 22 on Netflix pic.twitter.com/y2bPCyfHPi — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 20, 2020 Where to Stream: Netflix The Lovebirds is an action-comedy that stars Issa Rae (Insecure) and Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) as a couple on the rocks who get caught up in a murder mystery that has them running for their lives. It was directed by Michael Showalter, who is well known for co-creating the Wet Hot American Summer franchise.

Dead to Me Pace yourselves. Dead to Me is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/9lF6QOf8R1 — Dead To Me (@deadtome) May 8, 2020 Where to Stream: Netflix Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini lead this Netflix dark dramady series about two women who's lives being entangled by death and grief. The show confronts heavy themes with humor, but also manages to keep viewers on the edge of their seat every episode. Seasons 1 and 2 of Dead to Me are now streaming on Netflix.

Alias PSA: Alias is now streaming on Prime Video! pic.twitter.com/PMKf4zLkYH — Jay Faerber (@JayFaerber) May 11, 2020 Where to Stream: Amazon Prime Video Alias is a classic action-thriller series starring Jennifer Garner as Sydney Bristow, a double agent for the C.I.A. who is posing as an operative for global criminal and espionage organization SD-6. All 5 Seasons of this J. J. Abrams-created series are now streaming on Prime Video.

Uncut Gems Uncut Gems will be available on Netflix US starting May 25! https://t.co/bDMX3zL04i — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) April 1, 2020 Where to Stream: Netflix This crime-thriller from brothers Josh and Benny Safdie (Good Times) stars comedy legend Adam Sandler as Howard Ratner, a Jewish jeweler whose sports gambling addiction lands him on the wrong end of some very bad people. Uncut Gems begins streaming on Netflix in the U.S. on Memorial Day, May 25.

Ozark OZARK S3 streaming now! Hope everyone stays IN. #Ozarkseason3 #Netflix #NetflixAndStayStill pic.twitter.com/a9GEbNvqkZ — Tom Pelphrey (@TomPelphrey) March 27, 2020 Where to Stream: Netflix Ozark is a crime-drama that follows the Chicago-based Byrde family, who are forced to move to Osage Beach, Missouri after they after a money laundering scheme that dad Marty (Jason Bateman) is running for a Mexican drug cartel goes awry. Seasons 1-3 of Ozark are currently streaming.

The Wrong Missy THE WRONG MISSY. I love this movie and its finally coming out. Its a big comedy with a lot of my buddies. Check it out May 13th on @Netflix and find out why I don’t shave and die my hair brown. 🦈🦈 #thewrongmissy @NetflixIsAJoke @LaurenLapkus @RobScneider @NickSwardson pic.twitter.com/xxMv1Tc1uq — David Spade (@DavidSpade) April 21, 2020 Where to Stream: Netflix David Spade (Tommy Boy) and Lauren Lapkus (Orange is the New Black) star in this side-splitting comedy about a man who accidentally invites that wrong woman on a company retreat and gets way more than he bargained for. For a fun double feature, pair this with another Spade comedy on Netlfix, The Do-Over, co-starring Adam Sandler.