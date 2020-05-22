Memorial Day 2020: What to Watch This Long Weekend

By Stephen Andrew

While 2020 has certainly been a challenging year, Memorial Day is almost here, and we have some recommends on what you should watch while you kick back and relax for the long holiday weekend. Sure, quarantine has had everyone spending a lot of time in front of their TVs for the past few months, but there's so many great movies and TV shows streaming right now.

Over on Hulu, subscribers can check out Elle Fanning (Maleficent) and Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: First Class) in The Great, a hilarious satirical dramady about Catherine the Great's rise to power. If you're streaming with the kids around, you may want to check out the family game show The Big Fib, hosted by Community's Yvette Nicole Brown. If action-fare is more your style, HBO subscribers can stream classic flicks like Pearl Harbor, Armageddon, and Die Hard.

CBS All Access users have a variety of great original programming, from the Star Trek series Picard, to the brilliant and eerie reboot of The Twilight Zone, hosted by Jordan Peele. The streaming service also offers a number of great movies, such as Starship Troopers, Zombieland, and Friday the 13th Parts 1-6. Scroll down for more streaming options this weekend!

The Lovebirds

Where to Stream: Netflix

The Lovebirds is an action-comedy that stars Issa Rae (Insecure) and Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) as a couple on the rocks who get caught up in a murder mystery that has them running for their lives.

It was directed by Michael Showalter, who is well known for co-creating the Wet Hot American Summer franchise.

Dead to Me

Where to Stream: Netflix

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini lead this Netflix dark dramady series about two women who's lives being entangled by death and grief. The show confronts heavy themes with humor, but also manages to keep viewers on the edge of their seat every episode.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Dead to Me are now streaming on Netflix.

Alias

Where to Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Alias is a classic action-thriller series starring Jennifer Garner as Sydney Bristow, a double agent for the C.I.A. who is posing as an operative for global criminal and espionage organization SD-6.

All 5 Seasons of this J. J. Abrams-created series are now streaming on Prime Video.

Uncut Gems

Where to Stream: Netflix

This crime-thriller from brothers Josh and Benny Safdie (Good Times) stars comedy legend Adam Sandler as Howard Ratner, a Jewish jeweler whose sports gambling addiction lands him on the wrong end of some very bad people.

Uncut Gems begins streaming on Netflix in the U.S. on Memorial Day, May 25.

Ozark

Where to Stream: Netflix

Ozark is a crime-drama that follows the Chicago-based Byrde family, who are forced to move to Osage Beach, Missouri after they after a money laundering scheme that dad Marty (Jason Bateman) is running for a Mexican drug cartel goes awry.

Seasons 1-3 of Ozark are currently streaming.

The Wrong Missy

Where to Stream: Netflix

David Spade (Tommy Boy) and Lauren Lapkus (Orange is the New Black) star in this side-splitting comedy about a man who accidentally invites that wrong woman on a company retreat and gets way more than he bargained for.

For a fun double feature, pair this with another Spade comedy on Netlfix, The Do-Over, co-starring Adam Sandler.

Upload

Where to Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Upload takes place in 2033, when humans are now able to upload their memories and conciousness to servers run by Afterlife "Big Business" corporations. Its stars Robbie Amell (The Flash )as Nathan Brown, a computer programmer who is uploaded to the affluent digital afterlife Lake View, after a very suspicious death.

In addition to Amell, Upload also stars musician-turned-actress Andy Allo, as well as Allegra Edwards (Briarpatch), comedian Zainab Johnson, and Kevin Bigley (BoJack Horseman). Season 1 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with the show recently being picked up for Season 2. 

