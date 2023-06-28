Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Working on 'Great Expectations' Prequel Show

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's deal with Netflix continuing, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to their next series, and it may just be Great Expectations. According to the Wall Street Journal, the pair is developing a prequel series to Charles Dickens' 1861 novel Great Expectations for the streamer based on the character of Miss Havisham. Titled Bad Manners, the series would see "the lonely spinster as a strong woman living in a patriarchal society." As of now, though, there's no word as to whether or not Netflix will order it to series.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not had the best of luck lately when it comes to pitching Netflix shows. Despite the Harry & Meghan docuseries hitting great numbers when it first released, that seems to have been the only good news for them when it came to the streamer. Just recently, it was announced that their company, Archewell, was rejected of two pitches that were similar to Emily in Paris and Heartstopper, while Markle's animated series Pearl was canceled in May of 2022.

It was predicted that Netflix would not renew the duo's deal when it came time for it to end in 2025, likely due to the fact that every pitch they have is not working. However, despite that, it looks like the deal won't be ending any time soon, and since there isn't any news on Bad Manners as of yet, the show could very well still be in contention of a pick-up, even if it is just for the pilot. Even today, Great Expectations is a beloved novel, so to see it come back to life in a different way would be pretty interesting. But given the Duke and Duchess' track record of Netflix shows, it's not looking good.

Even with their rejected shows, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not backing down that easily. Since their deal with Netflix is continuing, and it obviously looks like they have plenty of ideas to pitch, it's only just a matter of time before another one finally comes to fruition. Whether or not that actually turns out to be the Great Expectations prequel series remains to be seen, but don't count it out just yet. Netflix can sometimes surprise fans, so you never know what could happen. Fans will just have to keep a lookout and hope that Bad Manners, or another series from the Duke and Duchess, ends up happening.