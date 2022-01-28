Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes’ ‘True Story’ Receives Some Big Award Nominations

Kevin Hart’s first dramatic series True Story was a hit with Netflix subscribers. The seven-episode limited series focuses on a world-famous comedian nicknamed Kid (Hart) on a stop during his standup tour in his hometown of Philadelphia. While there, he attempts to reconnect with his older brother, Carlton (Wesley Snipes). Things quickly escalate, leaving Kid to have to fight or die for what he’s worked for. Along the way, Kis realizes that his enemies are closer to home than he imagined. Hart’s performance has been praised as one of his best, and the NAACP Image Awards has taken notice.

The film has nabbed four nominations in the following categories: Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special (for both Hart and Snipes) – Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special (Will Catlett) – and Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series (Hanelle Culpepper – True Story – “Like Cain Did Abel”).

https://youtu.be/QP1PAEaszVM

Ahead of its premiere, Hart spoke with The New York Times about what made the project so special and his excitement for people to watch it. More than anything, he wanted to show off his dramatic acting chops to naysayers.

“When it’s all said and done with me and my career, people are going to realize that I’ve checked every box,” he said. “This is just to simply show, I got that. This is in my bag. If I get the itch to do it, I’ll create the thing to scratch it.”

The NAACP Image Awards is considered the preeminent multicultural awards show from an African American perspective. This year’s ceremony is the 53rd since its inception and celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color across more than 80 competitive categories spanning film, television + streaming, music, literature, and podcasts.

Viewers are able to vote online to determine the winners of each award by visiting the website. Voting closes on Feb. 5, 2022. The winners will be revealed during the two-hour live special. Seven-time NAACP Image Awards winner Anthony Anderson will host the show, which airs Saturday, Feb. 26th, 2022 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.