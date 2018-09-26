‘Mayans M.C.’: Coco’s Family Secret Revealed

Mayans M.C. has been teasing a confusing secret about Johnny “Coco” Cruz (Richard Cabral), and it finally came to light on Tuesday night’s episode.

Spoilers ahead for Mayans. M.C. season 1.

In episode 2 of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series, a associate of the club apologizes to Coco because he accidentally cast his little sister, who is underage, in a pornographic film. Coco plays the moment off, later saying he only has older sisters. However, he later looks up the girl in question and seems concerned.

He then finds his mother, a prostitute, and tells her they have an important matter to discuss.

In episode 4, Coco sits down at a diner with his mother and the young woman in question, who the audience is led to believe actually is Coco’s little sister. He tells the girl that she has to keep her relationship to him under wraps.

“I’m glad you’re living here now, right?” Coco says. “But you can’t go around telling people you’re my little sister.”

The girl replies, “Unbelievable. You don’t want anything to do with me either?”

She storms out of the diner, then the truth is revealed to the audience: The girl is Coco’s daughter, but has been told they are brother and sister. Coco apparently wanted to but her up for adoption, but his mother wanted to raise her as her own instead.

“If you had done what I asked you 17 years ago, she wouldn’t be out of control,” Coco says. “She’d have a decent life with a decent f—ing family. … I was going inside for five years. Her mom was a f—ing junkie. Adoption was the right thing.”

His mother replies, “So I’m the bad guy now because I didn’t give my granddaughter to some f—ing stranger.”

Coco hits back, saying she only adopted her was to receive extra welfare money. He then leaves the diner to talk to the girl.

Moments later, his mother storms out and makes the family secret public.

“Give your little girl a ride home. Get in some daddy-daughter time,” she says. “I’m your grandmother, kid. Do the bastard math.”

The girl is upset at learning this truth and hitches a ride with a random trucker to get out of town, promising the stranger oral sex in return.

Coco stands defeated in the parking lot as friend Chucky (Michael Ornstein) watches from nearby saying “Coco, Coco, Coco. Loco, loco, loco,” to himself.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Photo Credit: FX