Maya Rudolph Reveals Her 'Intense' and 'Bizarre' Experience Filming 'Loot' (Exclusive)

Maya Rudolph had to step into a whole new world as she became billionaire Molly Wells for the new Apple TV+ series Loot. Ahead of the June 24 premiere, Rudolph opened up to PopCulture.com about one of the "intense" and "bizarre" parts of taking on her role as Molly, whose world of gigayachts and private planes goes up in smoke when her husband of 20 years betrays her.

Left to pick up the pieces, Molly discovers, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, who helps Molly along her journey of self-discovery with the help of devoted assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster), mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Nat Faxon) and her optimistic cousin Howard (Ron Funches).

Becoming Molly was a whole new experience even for Hollywood darling Rudolph. "I got to drive... What was the car I drove?" she asked Rodriguez during their interview with PopCulture. "Was it a Lamborghini? I don't even know what it was." The SNL alum continued, "It was the weirdest feeling because I had to learn to drive it – and it's intense. I had to get a tutorial just to drive it out of a driveway."

"And it was very like, 'Oh, this is a choice that people make to get around and live their life, and just like, vroom vroom!'" Rudolph recalled thinking. "It was really weird. And it was also bright green, which was kind of bizarre, and kind of fun and exciting. But I felt like, 'Oh, I did that. I did that.' But it was weird. I don't need to do it again." Asked by Rodriguez why she wouldn't get back in the car for round two, Rudolph answered candidly, "I would be scared to go!"

On the more grounded side of Loot is Rodriguez's character Sofia, who begs Molly to stop spiraling and giving the charity bad press. "It was definitely a little different. I've never played a character like her before. She is very, very forward. She's stern," Rodriguez told PopCulture. "I'm not a stern person at all, so diving into her was a bit of a challenge. But I kind of like a little challenge."

Gesturing to Rudolph, Rodriguez added, "And it made it easier when I have this beautiful woman next to me, helping me out. There were times where I was like, 'Oh, my God. I hope I'm doing OK.' And she's like, 'You're fine.' And I'm like, 'Thank you.'" Rudolph chimed in, "It's always nice to feel like someone who's just ripping you a new one has a genuine heart of gold. Because it's hard for [Rodriguez] to be mean." Loot premieres Friday, June 24 on Apple TV+.