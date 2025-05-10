Max’s top shows are holding strong, but an unlikely competitor has just joined the competition: Conan O’Brien. The legendary comedy figure’s travel show is back for a new season, and it’s angling to take on top HBO shows like The Last of Us and The Righteous Gemstones.

Continue on to see the Max top 5 TV show list as it currently stands on Saturday (May 10, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each show are included in case you want to learn more about the programs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

5. Conan O’Brien Must Go

Play video

Official Synopsis: “In this riotously funny travel series, Conan O’Brien experiences local cultures and connects with fans he previously met on his podcast.”

4. Real Time With Bill Maher

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Maher offers his unique perspective on contemporary issues.”

3. The Righteous Gemstones

Play video

Official Synopsis: “This critically acclaimed comedy follows a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work.”

2. Hacks

Play video

Official Synopsis: “To salvage her waning career, Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance is forced to team up with an entitled, outcast television writer.”

1. The Last of Us

Play video

Official Synopsis: “In 2003, a parasitic fungal infection ravaged the planet, turning humans into violent creatures known as the Infected. Twenty years later, hardened survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal) is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to the rebel Fireflies. Season 2 of The Last of Us picks up five years after the events of Season 1. Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”