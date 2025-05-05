‘The Last of Us’ Season 2, Episode 5 Preview Released

The apocalypse is evolving when The Last of Us Season 2 returns with a new episode Sunday.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Last of Us Season 2.

After Episode 4, “Day One,” saw Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Dina (Isabela Merced) venturing into Seattle amid their ongoing mission to get revenge for Joel’s (Pedro Pascal) murder, it seems that hordes of clickers and rival groups will be the least of their concerns. A new trailer for The Last of Us Season 2, Episode 5, a title for which hasn’t yet been released, picks up after the events of Sunday’s latest installment, which featured pivotal moments for Ellie and Dina as Dina learned she was pregnant and Ellie’s immunity was revealed, and teases new dangers and the introduction of more video game elements.

“I’ll go back if you want, and I’ll keep going if you want,” Dina says in the emotionally-charged clip. “So what do you want to do?”

The trailer goes on to show more of the battling Seraphites and W.L.F. as Hanrahan (Alanna Ubach) warns, “If it’s war again, we’re going to need all the soldiers we have.” It ends by teasing not only the introduction of the Rat King, but also the continued evolution of the cordyceps fungus, which this season has already evolved to include “stalkers.” After previously only being able to be contracted through cordyceps tendrils, Episode 5 reveals that “it’s in the air.”

“Isaac is wondering why you apparently killed some of your own men. What happened?” Hanrahan asks before somebody responds, “I sent a squad down to the basement. The whole floor was empty, not even rats. It’s in the air.”

Although the first season didn’t establish infection via spores, Craig Mazin previously shared with Variety that it was possible spores would eventually be introduced into the show. Mazin explained, “that’s part of the fun of adaptation, leaving these blurry edges of the map for our characters to discover as the adventure continues.”

New episodes of The Last of Us air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and are also available to stream on Max. After Sunday’s new episode, there will only be two episodes left this season, with the seven-episode Season 2 set to wrap on May 25.