Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming platform, has always had a solid selection of licensed movies, and the top titles exemplify this. There’s a horror classic, a filmed stage musical, a romantic drama, a silly action-comedy, and an Oscar-nominated animated film. That’s more than enough variety for most households.

Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. Waitress: The Musical

Official Synopsis: “The Tony-nominated Broadway phenomenon comes to the big screen starring composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles as a waitress with a tasty dream.”

4. Final Destination

Official Synopsis: “Death comes for a group of teens who escaped their fate on a doomed airliner in this chiller.”

3. Central Intelligence

Official Synopsis: “After reconnecting with an old friend via Facebook, an accountant is thrown into the world of international espionage.”

2. We Live in Time

Official Synopsis: “Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield star as a couple who learn to cherish the unconventional route their love story has taken.”

1. Flow

Official Synopsis: “Left homeless by a flood, a solitary kitty begins an unlikely adventure with a wide array of very different animals in this Oscar-nominated tale.”