Everything Coming to Max in October 2023

October is just around the corner, and Warner Bros. Discovery's Max streaming service is preparing for a season full of bingeing. As the streamer wraps up its September content list, it is getting ready to roll out dozens of new and returning TV series and movies in October 2023.

Arriving to Max next month will be the second seasons of both hit series The Gilded Age and Our Flag Means Death. Meanwhile, October will mark the conclusion of another show, with the DC comics superhero show Doom Patrol set to drop its final batch of episodes. Documentary lovers will be treated to both The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring and aka MR. CHOW, with October also bringing with it the streaming debut of the Jason Statham action movie Meg 2: The Trench.

October will also find Max leaning into all things spooky, with the streamer set to add dozens of titles perfect for Halloween season, including horror staples like Beetlejuice, Friday the 13th, Poltergeist, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Next month, Max will also house both the Final Destination and Scream franchises, with Stephen King's Cat's Eye, Warm Bodies, The Curse of Frankenstein, Ghost Adventure Season 20C, and more also arriving.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $15.99 a month ($149.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $19.99 a month ($199.99/year).