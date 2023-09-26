Everything Coming to Max in October 2023
The second seasons of 'Our Flag Means Death' and 'The Gilded Age' headline Max's October arrivals.
October is just around the corner, and Warner Bros. Discovery's Max streaming service is preparing for a season full of bingeing. As the streamer wraps up its September content list, it is getting ready to roll out dozens of new and returning TV series and movies in October 2023.
Arriving to Max next month will be the second seasons of both hit series The Gilded Age and Our Flag Means Death. Meanwhile, October will mark the conclusion of another show, with the DC comics superhero show Doom Patrol set to drop its final batch of episodes. Documentary lovers will be treated to both The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring and aka MR. CHOW, with October also bringing with it the streaming debut of the Jason Statham action movie Meg 2: The Trench.
October will also find Max leaning into all things spooky, with the streamer set to add dozens of titles perfect for Halloween season, including horror staples like Beetlejuice, Friday the 13th, Poltergeist, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Next month, Max will also house both the Final Destination and Scream franchises, with Stephen King's Cat's Eye, Warm Bodies, The Curse of Frankenstein, Ghost Adventure Season 20C, and more also arriving.
To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $15.99 a month ($149.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $19.99 a month ($199.99/year).
Oct. 1 - Oct. 5
Oct. 1
3 Godfathers (1948)
The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)
All About the Benjamins (2002)
The Amazing Panda Adventure (1995)
Angels in the Outfield (1951)
The Answer Man (2009)
Anthropoid (2016)
Appaloosa (2008)
The Apparition (2012)
The Asphalt Jungle (1950)
Badlands (1973)
Be Cool (2005)
Bee Season (2005)
Beetlejuice (1988)
The Benchwarmers (2006)
Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
Blindspotting (2018)
Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)
Cesar Chavez (2014)
Charlie Wilson's War (2007)
Control Room (2004)
Critters 3 (1991)
The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)
Daphne & Velma (2018)
Dark Shadows (2012)
Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)
Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969)
Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 1 (ID)
Father Figures (2017)
Final Destination (2000)
Final Destination 2 (2003)
Final Destination 3 (2006)
Final Destination 5 (2011)
The Final Destination (2009)
The Five Heartbeats (1991)
Flashdance (1983)
FLCL: Shoegaze, Season 5
Flight (2012)
Focus (2015)
Freddy vs. Jason (2003)
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)
French Connection II (1975)
The French Connection (1971)
Friday the 13th (2009)
Furious 7 (2015)
Get Shorty (1995)
Gloria Bell (2019)
The Golden Child (1986)
The Grey (2011)
Hackers (1995)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
The Haunting (1963)
Horror of Dracula (1958)
House of Sand and Fog (2004)
The House (2017)
If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
In the Heart of the Sea (2015)
In the Kitchen with Abner and Amanda, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
Ismael's Ghosts (2018)
Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)
Jumanji (1995)
Just Wright (2010)
Kate & Leopold (2001)
The Last Stand (2013)
Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
The Letter (1940)
Looney Tunes: Back In Action (2003)
The Lost Boys (1987)
Love Jones (1997)
Meet Dave (2008)
Meg 2: The Trench (2023) *Starting 9/29
Men at Work (1990)
The Mod Squad (1999)
The Mummy (1959)
The Neverending Story (1984)
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)
A Night at the Roxbury (1998)
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)
Oracle (2023)
Out of the Past (1947)
Paper Towns (2015)
Pet Sematary (1989)
Pet Sematary II (1992)
The Phantom of The Opera (2004)
Pleasantville (1998)
Poltergeist (1982)
Pootie Tang (2001)
The Pyramid (2014)
Ranch to Table, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring (HBO)
Rock of Ages (2012)
Roger & Me (1989)
Running Scared (2006)
Scream (1996)
Scream 2 (1997)
Scream 3 (2000)
Skin (2019)
Small Soldiers (1998)
Son of the Mask (2005)
Soylent Green (1973)
Spartan (2004)
Species (1995)
Species II (1998)
Species III (2004)
Speedway (1968)
Spinout (1966)
Stephen King's Cat's Eye (1985)
Teen Spirit (2019)
Teen Titans Go!: Welcome To Halloween, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)
Tom and Jerry: The Movie (1993)
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)
Tom and Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers (2014)
Trick 'r Treat (2009)
Upgrade (2018)
Valerie's Home Cooking Season 14 (Food Network)
Warm Bodies (2013)
The Weekend (2019)
What's Up, Doc? (1972)
The Whole Ten Yards (2004)
Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 10 (The CW)
Whose Streets? (2017)
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Oct. 3
Hostage 911, Season 1 (ID)
Oct. 4
Bering Sea Gold, Season 11B (Discovery Channel)
Ghost Adventures: Devil Island, Special (Discovery Channel)
Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 2 (Science Channel)
Oct. 5
BattleBots, Season 7B (Discovery Channel)
Oscar's Handmade Halloween (Max Original)
Our Flag Means Death, Season 2 (Max Original)
Oct. 6 - Oct. 10
Oct. 6
90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Before The 90 Days, Season 6 (TLC)
Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time: Haunted Garage (Cartoon Network)
Deane's Dynasty (Max Original)
HGTV Urban Oasis Special (HGTV)
Oct. 7
Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)
Makeover by Monday, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
Ready to Love, Season 3C (OWN)
Oct. 8
90 Day Fiance, Season 10 (TLC)
Last Stop Larrimah (2023) (HBO)
Teen Titans Go!: Haunted Tank, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)
Oct. 9
The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime (ID)
Oct. 10
No Accident (2023) (HBO)
Street Outlaws vs. The World (Discovery Channel)
Oct. 11 - Oct. 15
Oct. 11
Crimefeed (ID)
Ghost Adventures, Season 20C (Discovery Channel)
Oct. 12
Doom Patrol, Season 4 (Max Original)
Frankelda's Book of Spooks (Max Original)
Oct. 14
Symon's Dinners Cooking Out, Season 5 (Food Network)
Oct. 15
Naked and Afraid, Season 9C (Discovery Channel)
Oct. 16 - Oct. 20
Oct. 16
Wardens of the North (Animal Planet)
Oct. 18
Good Bones, Season 8 (HGTV)
Oct. 19
Candy Cruz (Max Original)
Peter & the Wolf (2023) (Max Original)
Teenage Kiss: The Future Is Dead (Max Original)
Oct. 20
Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
Cabin Chronicles: Renovation (Magnolia Network)
Cuquin
First Time Fixer, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)
Oct. 22 - Oct. 25
Oct. 22
aka MR. CHOW (2023) (HBO)
Oct. 23
30 Coins, Season 2 (HBO)
Justice League: Warworld (2023)
Oct. 24
Restoration Road With Clint Harp, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
Silent House (2012)
Supermarket Stakeout, Season 5 (Food Network)
Oct. 25
Bargain Mansions, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)
Strange Evidence, Season 7 (Science Channel)
The Murder Tapes, Season 6A (ID)
Oct. 26 - Oct. 29
Oct. 26
The Haunted Museum, Season 2 (Travel Channel)
Oct. 27
A Time to Kill, Season 4A (ID)
Diary of an Old Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
Adult Swim Smalls, Season 5 (Adult Swim)
Oct. 28
Mecha Builders (Cartoon Network)
Oct. 29
The Gilded Age, Season 2 (HBO)