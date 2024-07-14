Max's Top 5 Movies Today (Sunday, July 14, 2024)
Max has some big blockbusters in its top 5 right now.
Max's back catalog of blockbusters new and old is being shown off in its top 5 right now. A major 2024 release is up top, as is a '90s disaster movie and some other major releases from the last 20 years.
Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, July 14, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
5. 'Signs'
Official Synopsis: "Mel Gibson plays a former minister who must lead his family against a terrifying supernatural threat in this hit thriller."
4. 'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo'
Official Synopsis: "Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig star in this adaptation for the screen of Stieg Larsson's acclaimed crime novel."
3. 'Gods of Egypt'
Official Synopsis: "The survival of mankind hangs in the balance when Set, the merciless god of darkness, usurps Egypt's throne and plunges the empire into chaos."
2. 'Twister'
Official Synopsis: "Storm-chasing scientists head into the heart of the most lethal tornadoes to track nature's fury in this thriller."
1. 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'
Official Synopsis: "The ultimate Titan team-up! Godzilla and Kong face a colossal threat from Hollow World, challenging their very existence — and our own."
