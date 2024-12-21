Max Launches Fun Year-in-Review Feature

Max is taking a page out of Spotify’s book and coming out with its own year-in-review feature. Variety reports that the Warner Bros. Discovery streamer is putting out a new Max Rewind feature, showing subscribers what their most watched titles were throughout the year. The feature will be rolled out across all adult platforms on the streamer, and subscribers will be able to access their own personalized Max Rewind.

The feature is described as “a shareable and colorful lookback at their watch history and community trends throughout the year.” According to Max, “Each user will be assigned a character according to their watch history and will be given access to a curated collection page of recommendations for each Max character. Other elements that will be shared in the rewind include a subscriber’s top brand and genre, Max’s seasonal title highlights, their viewing pattern, and top avatars.”

The data includes what genres were most popular in what states, as well as what characters were the most popular for profile avatars among subscribers. The feature revealed Max’s highlighted programming during each season. Max Rewind comes after the feature was tested last year with a “small subset” of users and due to its success, Max is making the roll out available to all global adult-aged profiles.

“At Max, we are committed to creating exciting and immersive ways for our subscribers to engage with and discover our expansive content library,” Pepper Chiavacci, Senior Vice President, Product Management, said. “Max Rewind is a creative way for our subscribers to celebrate their favorite titles, gain deeper insights into their viewing habits, and develop community with other subscribers by sharing their rewinds and watching recommended titles from the collection page.”

Considering the amount of content that is available on Max between the films, television shows, and many different brands such as TLC, Food Network, Magnolia Network, HGTV, and Adult Swim, so there is going to be a lot to uncover on the Rewind. Max subscribers should take a look at their account and notifications now if they haven’t already and get started on next year’s Rewind. There are hundreds of titles to watch on Max with plenty of genres and it will be exciting to see what Max Rewind looks like across different profiles.