Naya Rivera's Dad Makes Troubling Claim About 'Glee' Creator Ryan Murphy

Glee star Naya Rivera tragically passed away in July 2020 due to a drowning incident at Lake Piru in California. In light of her untimely passing, Glee co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan announced that they were creating a college fund for Rivera's son, Josey Dorsey, whom she shared with her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey. However, on Tuesday, Rivera's father, George Rivera, said that the Glee creators did not create the fund as they previously announced.

George responded to a tweet on Tuesday evening that was originally posted in July that discussed how the Glee creators would be setting up a college fund for Josey. He wrote in response to the message, as Twitter account Pop Crave noted, "Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did ... or didn't do !!! I'm about to blow up this story ... and make sure that he's knows that I know [sic]." George later responded directly to a Twitter user who questioned whether Murphy, Falchuk, and Brennan opened up the college fund, writing back, "Hahaaaa," an indication that they did not set one up as they originally shared that they would. In a subsequent tweet, Rivera's father wrote about the situation, "Broken promises..... fake outrage .... hollow gestures ..... no phone call."

Naya Rivera’s father George Rivera reveals that Ryan Murphy and fellow creators of Glee did not set up a college fund for her 5 year old son, Josey, like they had promised. Murphy claimed they were in the 'process' of creating one in July of last year. pic.twitter.com/4N4ws2qeQQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 10, 2021

In light of George's messages, Murphy addressed the situation on Twitter. He wrote that he, Falchuk, and Brennan are still in the process of forming the college fund for Josey via the "Naya Rivera Estate Trust." He added, "We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate." As previously stated, Murphy, Brennan, and Falchuk revealed that they were setting up a college fund for Josey in the statement that they released in response to Rivera's passing. In addition to sharing that they would be setting up this fund for her child, they also spoke about how they will dearly miss their "friend" and former collaborator.

"Naya always made sure that Santana's love for Brittany was expressed with dignity, strength and with pure intentions," they noted in their statement in regards to Rivera's work on Glee. "Naya was always moved by the girls who reached out to her to tell her how much Santana and Brittany's love affected them. Naya's obligation to them- and to all of her fans- was obvious. She had the rare combination of humility and endless confidence in her talent."