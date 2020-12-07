'Glee' Star Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Posts Bittersweet Christmas Photo With Son Josey

✖

Ryan Dorsey, the ex of the late Glee actress Naya Rivera, shared a special Christmas photo with their son on Instagram. This will be the two’s first holiday without the actress after she drowned to death in July. She previously had been reported missing after boating with her son before her body was eventually discovered by authorities five days later.

To celebrate Christmas, Dorsey posed beside the family tree while holding up an outstretched Josey reaching to place the star on the top of the tree. “Happy Holidays to All,” Dorsey began his post. “You, you and even you, all of ya. Hope you get nothing but happiness. Except you. I’m talking to you, 2020.” The photo drew many comments from his followers, including one particular response, “Sending you and a little man all my love during the holidays.”

Rivera’s ex-husband waited a few weeks after she was pronounced dead to release his first statement after her passing. The two were married from 2014 to 2018. In an Instagram post, Dorsey called it “unfair” that Rivera had her life taken from her, saying there are not enough words to share what he was feeling. “I can’t believe this is life now,” he wrote. “I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it.” He mentioned how the two were just spending time together with Josey before the tragedy struck. “Life just isn’t fair. I don’t know what to say.”

Before Rivera drowned while on a California lake, she was able to save Josey from experiencing the same fate. Dorsey ended up showing at the scene with authorities as the crew went into the water to find her body. PEOPLE reported that Dorsey and the couple’s son spent many of the days after Rivera went missing together with the source saying that Dorsey couldn’t “Imagine raising Josey without Naya.”

On Glee, Rivera starred as the cheerleader, Santana Lopez. She appeared in the series from 2009 to 2015. Aside from the hit Fox television series, Rivera also saw time in an array of other series including Devious Maids and The Bernie Mac Show. Meanwhile, Dorsey’s credits included Justified and Ray Donovan. He also appeared in the second season of Yellowstone. The 37-year-old then made his debut on the big screen with his first movie in 2016, Blood Father, a French film that starred Mel Gibson.