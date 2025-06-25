Massive 2024 Blockbuster Now Streaming on HBO Max

Big monkeys. Baby monkeys. Giant monsters. Brian Tyree Henry talking about Discord, for some reason. This 2024 blockbuster has it all.

Godzilla vs Kong: The New Empire, a sequel to the first Godzilla vs. Kong, is now streaming on HBO Max alongside the first.

Continuing the trend of other movies in Legendary’s “Monsterverse” (Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island), the Godzilla vs. Kong franchise makes absolutely no sense whatever, but it really doesn’t matter when you’re seeing stuff like “King Kong throws a spear through the sun” and “Godzilla uses his mouth laser to shoot a hole through the Earth.”

Both films in the series feature legendary kaiju monster Godzilla fighting legendary giant ape Kong for some indescribable reason, before they team up to fight some other threat that could end the world.

The first film features Alexander Skarsgard and Rebecca Hall as scientists monitoring the two beasts, and Millie Bobby Brown, Brian Tyree Henry, and Julian Dennison as conspiracy theorists convinced that something sinister is going on with Apex Industries. Godzilla and Kong fight each other before absolutely laying the smack down on Mechagodzilla. It’s pretty sick.

The second film takes us along with Hall and Henry three years later, where Godzilla maintains order by taking out all other giant monsters who come to Earth and Kong lives inside the secret world discovered under the Earth’s crust, which the scientists refer to as “Hollow Earth.” Godzilla and Kong team up to fight the Skar King, a monster sealed away in ice that once waged war against Godzilla’s species. There’s a cute baby monkey, too.

The third film, Godzilla vs. Kong: Supernova, is set to release in 2027. With a name like that, and Sinners star Jack O’Connell taking the reins alongside Dan Stevens, Kaitlyn Dever, Delroy Lindo, and Sam Neill.

Godzilla vs Kong: The New Empire is streaming on HBO Max now.