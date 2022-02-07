‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 Trailer Released by Amazon

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is finally back to change the way the world sees female stand-up comedians during the late 1950s, heading into the 1960s. On Monday, Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service released the first trailer for the critically acclaimed show’s fourth season, ahead of its premiere next week. The first two episodes will be released on Friday, Feb. 18, with two episodes being released each following Friday.

The 90-second trailer shows Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) taking back to the stage, her confidence barely shaken by the traumatic cliffhanger at the end of Season 3. Midge is ready to deliver her no-filter brand of comedy, even if it gives manager Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein) plenty of headaches. Oh, her incredible wardrobe has returned to, with a splash of early 1960s flavor to show the march of time continues.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Eagle-eyed viewers can spot several of the guest stars who have popped into the show. Jason Alexander’s Asher Friedman is seen jumping for joy while hugging Abe Weissman (Tony Shalhoub). Luke Kirby’s fictionalized version of Lenny Bruce is still around to give Midge some confidence, while Jane Lynch’s Sophie Lennon has returned to frustrate Susie. Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia, who both worked with Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino on Gilmore Girls, are also set to make guest appearances in Season 4, but they were not seen in the trailer. Filmmaker John Waters will also join the cast.

The return of Mrs. Maisel comes after a frustrating two-year wait caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Season 3 was released all at once on Dec. 6, 2019. However, since Prime Video found success releasing new episodes weekly recently, Mrs. Maisel Season 4 will not be dropped all in one day.

Mrs. Maisel has won 20 Primetime Emmys, including the Outstanding Comedy Series award in 2018. Brosnahan, Borstein, Kirby, and Shalhoub have all won individual Emmys for their performances. The cast won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the 2019 and 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The show also made the American Film Institute’s list of top TV shows of 2019. The first three seasons are now available to stream on Prime Video.