Marvel ABC Show Star Returning in New Disney+ Show

A Marvel ABC star is making a return.

After starring as Edwin Jarvis on Agent Carter, James D’Arcy will be reprising the role in Marvel’s new Disney+ series VisionQuest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The announcement was made during the Marvel Animation and Marvel Television panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday, with MCU veteran Paul Bettany in tow. Bettany has portrayed the Vision since 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. VisionQuest is set to complete the trilogy that started with WandaVision and continued in last year’s Agatha All Along.

(Photo by Byron Cohen/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) JAMES D’ARCY

D’Arcy will portray J.A.R.V.I.S. alongside Bettany, Henry Lewis as D.U.M.E., Jonathan Sayer as U, Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., and Empire Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H. Additionally, James Spader will return as Ultron from Age of Ultron. Per Marvel, Bettany shared what to expect following the events of 2021’s WandaVision while on stage.

“What’s different about Vision right now is that Red Vision gave Vision all of his memories, including the memories from within the Hex. But White Vision is having real difficulty connecting to them,” he explained. “So he has the memories, but he doesn’t have the emotions and the feelings, and I think that’s what the journey is. White Vision’s journey during the show is about his attempt to reconnect to those memories and who he was… but with lasers!”

D’Arcy’s addition to the series may not surprise some people. Back in May, LRM Online reported, per Daniel RPK, that D’Arcy would be returning as Jarvis in VisionQuest, but nothing had been confirmed until this weekend. He first appeared as Jarvis, Howard Stark’s butler and Agent Peggy Carter’s ally, in ABC’s Agent Carter, which ran for two seasons from 2015 to 2016. He briefly reprised the role in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and also lent his voice for an episode of the animated series What If…? in 2024.

MARVEL’S AGENT CARTER – Walt Disney Television via Getty Images’s “Marvel’s Agent Carter” stars Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter and James DArcy as Edwin Jarvis. (Photo by Bob D’Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, James D’Arcy can most recently be seen in Paramount+’s NCIS: Tony & Ziva. Additional credits include the Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer, Constellation, Grace, Deadline, Homeland, Those Who Kill, North of Normal, Jupiter Ascending, Exorcist: The Beginning, An American Haunting, and The Trench.

As of now, it’s unknown exactly when VisionQuest will premiere, but it will be sometime in 2026 on Disney+. Fans can prepare for D’Arcy’s return by watching both seasons of Agent Carter on Disney+, where WandaVision and Agatha All Along are also available.