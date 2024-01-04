Martin Scorsese's Latest Star-Studded Movie Gets Streaming Home

Martin Scorsese's latest star-studded movie has officially landed a streaming home and release date. Variety reports that Killers of the Flower Moon is set to debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, Jan. 12. It is currently available to rent or own on digital and on-demand.

Killers of the Flower Moon was directed by Scorsese from a screenplay he wrote with Eric Roth, as based on the nonfiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann. A synopsis of the film reads, "Real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal as Mollie Burkhart, a member of the Osage Nation, tries to save her community from a spree of murders fueled by oil and greed." As previously noted, the movie stars a number of high-profile actors, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow and Brendan Fraser. It marks Scorsese's sixth film collaboration with DiCaprio, and his tenth with De Niro.

In a previous interview with The New Yorker, Scorsese opened up about the film, and shared how he first became aware of Grann's book. "Rick Yorn gave it to me. Rick is my manager, and also Leo DiCaprio's manager. And, yeah, the idea of the flower moon-the flower moon is feminine and we had just worked on 'Silence,' and the moon images and the sense of Jesus as the feminine side of Jesus rather than the masculine side is really important."

"And so, for me, the flower moon, the feminine, but the 'killers of the flower moon,' the clash of that, and this landscape, which I only had in my imagination-I'd never been out to the prairie," he continued. "When I got out there, we were driving for so long on one road, and I wondered why we were going so slowly, and I looked at the-it was, like, forty-five minutes-I looked at this speedometer, we're doing seventy-five, and I realized this place never ends. And on either side there were no trees. You really couldn't tell how fast you were going."

Scorsese also dished on his minimal use of CGI in the film, sharing that there is not much "except for straightening out some landscape." He added, "For example, certain trees that weren't quite right, supposedly. We were told those trees don't necessarily belong in this part of the ground, whatever. No, we found that what [the production designer] Jack Fisk did with Pawhuska, where we shot, to make it look like Fairfax-Fairfax was about forty-five minutes away-it was like a studio. It was like we were literally going to these places. We had the storefronts reconstructed. It was like going back in time, really. We were spending a lot of time in 1921 and '22."