'Killers of the Flower Moon' Now Available to Watch at Home

Killers of the Flower Moon is finally available to watch in your own home. Based on the 2017 non-fiction book of the same name by David Grann, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and focuses on a series of murders of Osage members and relations in the Native American tribe, the Osage Nation after oil was discovered on tribal land. The film is directed by Martin Scorsese and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone. After having its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival in May and releasing in theaters in October, Killers of the Flower Moon is now available on VOD and electronic sell-through.

Distributed by Paramount Pictures and Apple Studios through Apple TV+, Killers of the Flower Moon has seen much success this year. Gladstone was awarded Best Actress, and the film was awarded Best Film of 2023 by the New York Film Critics Circle. Fans will be able to watch the recently-awarded Gotham Historical Icon and Creator Tribute film on premium video-on-demand and digital purchase. It's in collaboration with Paramount Home Entertainment in over 100 countries. Killers of the Flower Moon will also be coming to Apple TV+ at a later date.

Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion also star in the film, which was produced by Apple Studios, Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions, and Appian Way. Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Scorsese, and Daniel Lupi serve as producers, with DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Somner, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer, and Niels Juul serving as executive producers.

It was first announced in March that Killers of the Flower Moon would be heading to theaters in a limited release prior to streaming on Apple TV+. Now it seems the film will be making one more detour before officially landing on the streamer, but at least fans are able to finally watch it in their own homes. It shouldn't be much longer until it comes to Apple TV+, but if anything, it can currently be rented or purchased on the platform, which is a lot better than nothing.

Make sure to buy or rent the movie that everyone is talking about, Killers of the Flower Moon, now on video-on-demand. Even though there is less of a chance that Brendan Fraser will show up while you're watching Killers of the Flower Moon, it's still going to be a movie you won't want to miss.