Martin Scorsese Docuseries ‘Mr. Scorsese’ Coming to Apple TV+ — Here’s What to Know

Martin Scorsese is often considered one of the greatest directors to ever sit behind a camera.

While the actor has plenty of cameos and small appearances in tons of movies and TV shows over the years, it’s rare for him to be the focus on-screen. Until now.

A new Apple TV+ documentary miniseries on the director’s life, titled Mr. Scorsese, will release soon on Apple TV+. Here’s what to know.

What’s it about?

About Scorsese, obviously. The five-part series covers his life from his early upbringing in New York City all the way up to the present day. Director Rebecca Miller was given “unrestricted access” to his personal archives for the series, so expect plenty of new revelations and wild tidbits from the director’s lengthy career.

An interview with PEOPLE reveals that one scene in the documentary has Scorsese sitting down and talking with his oldest daughters about how the five-times-married director was not always the best parent during his early career.

“At a certain point he says something about, ‘There are temptations along the way,’ and I say, ‘As a man or as an artist?’ And he said, ‘Both. Cause there’s no difference,’” Miller said. “And it’s really true that this is a man who lives and breathes film. You can’t take the film out of the molecules of his skin, his body, his heart. The two things are together, and so they’re changing together. They’re creating each other.”

Who’s in it?

As mentioned, director Rebecca Miller interviews Scorsese and his family members. But expect to see appearances from the director’s major collaborators or major influences, like Robert De Niro, Steven Spielberg, Mick Jagger, and more.

Miller, director of films like 2023’s She Came to Me, is herself married to screen legend and fellow Scorsese collaborator Daniel Day-Lewis. Don’t be surprised if he pops up for an interview at some point.

Is it any good?

Seems like it. The docuseries just premiered at the 2025 New York Film Festival, and received high praise—including from acclaimed director Ari Aster and The Sopranos star Michael Imperioli.

In a roundtable discussion, Aster said the series helped him reconcile his own controversial career to that of Scorsese’s, which was also controversial at its outset before he became one of the biggest directors of all time.

“As somebody who has made a couple films that were divisive. It’s helpful to remember, oh, right, The King of Comedy wasn’t well received. Like, what? The Age of Innocence was disappointing? And even New York, New York, to me is such a f–king exciting, playful, experimental, beautiful film. It’s so, so much more valuable than some perfect little trinket,” Aster said.

He said watching the documentary was “really soothing” and shined plenty of new light on the director’s work.

“So many of [Scorsese’s] films were like lightning bolts … especially the ones that were okay with alienating the audience,” Aster said. “It’s ‘what does the movie need?’ There’s nothing calculated about his films. And that’s the thing that was instructive to me growing up. It’s something I kind of go back to, to remind myself, like, yeah, that’s right.”

When can I watch it?

Next week! The series releases on Friday, October 17, on Apple TV+.