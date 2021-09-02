Marlon Wayans Returns to Netflix for New Halloween Movie

Deadline reports that Marlon Wayans is returning for a Halloween-themed film. One of Wayans most successful franchise films, Scary Movie, was released 20 years ago and the spoof went on to become a cult-classic comedy. Scary Movie became a blockbuster success, earning nearly $280 million against a $19 million budget. The film is a parody of various horror, slasher, and mystery film – including Scream, Scream 2, I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Sixth Sense, The Blair Witch Project, Halloween, and The Matrix, The Shining, and The Usual Suspects.

Now, Wayans is bringing his talents to Netflix in an untitled project. Jeff Wadlow has been tapped as the director – with Rob Rugan, Todd Berger, John R. Morey penning the script for the streaming platform. Wayans is a producer on the project, alongside Rick Alvarez, Nathan Reimann. Wadlow will executive produce the film.

According to the report, the film will follow a teenage girl, “who after accidentally unleashing an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween, which causes decorations to come alive and wreak havoc, must team up with the last person she’d want to in order to save their town – her skeptical father” (Wayans).

Wayans has had multiple projects with Netflix. He previously starred in and produced the 2019 comedy Sextuplets, where he plays all six main characters. Prior to that, he starred in the 2017 groundhog day rom-com Naked.

Wadlow is also not a newcomer to Netflix. He directed the Kevin James film True Memoirs of an International Assassin. The new, untitled project makes Reimann’s second collaboration, having previously produced Sextuplets.

Wayans is a legend in the comedy game, with other classics like White Chicks. But has recently shown more of his range as an actor, starring in the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, which is currently in theaters. He is repped by 3 Arts, WME, and Kevin Yorn of Morris Yorn. Wadlow is currently repped by Artists First, UTA, and attorney David Matlof.