'Manifest' Season 4 Trailer Arrives Ahead of Netflix Premiere

Manifest Season 4 is prepped for takeoff on Netflix this November, with Netflix dropping a trailer for the former NBC series' final season. The mystery around the passengers of Flight 828 and their five-year disappearance proved to be a favorite for some vocal fans, leading to the reversal of its cancellation and a rescue by Netflix.

The show wrapped up its third season on NBC before its cancellation, leaving viewers with a cliffhanger and some seeds connected to the mystery that included The Stone Family and the murder of another passenger.

The final fourth season will be split into two 10-episode parts by the streamer and will feature a two-year time jump from the end of the previous season. "828 wasn't an accident," Michaela Stone, played by Melissa Roxburgh, tells her brother Ben, played by Josh Dallas, in the trailer. "We're supposed to save the passengers together."

The passengers of the flight are now 18 months away from their death dates. Since the passengers of the flight were considered dead during their disappearance, their returning standing as a sort of resurrection. So with that return, they will also face a second death on June 2, 2024.

So the stakes are pretty much set for the final run of Manifest. The trailer for part one of season 4 is a bit wild for those out of the loop, especially if you're getting visions of Lost or Heroes in your head. This includes Michaela revealing to 828's pilot that the plane didn't fly into a storm, but the storm purposefully flew into the plane. "It chose us," she says.

At the same time, season 3's finale murder wasn't the last. Other passengers from the flight are being murdered, providing the opposite of The Stone Family's quest to save the passengers. Creator Jeff Rake talked with Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming season and how it plays off what was learned at the end of season 3.

"The aftermath of that [season 3 finale] tragedy and how it has impacted every member of that family, their journey battling between desire for vengeance and attempting to get their head around the idea of forgiveness and healing is really at the center," Rake told the outlet about the upcoming premiere. "Ben is questioning everything, not only the callings, but God and the universe and his own good-ness versus evil... The loss of Grace has left this enormous void in him and a profound depth of anger. The thing about anger is it begs to stick around. It can rob you of your light and leave you with nothing to offer. It makes you hurt the ones who love you, and Ben does a fair bit of that."

Part one of Manifest season 4 will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 4, 2022, with part two premiering at some point soon. Will it end more like Lost or will it fizzle like Heroes?