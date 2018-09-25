‘Making a Murderer’ Part 2 Gets October Premiere From Netflix

Viewers have waited patiently and now Netflix has officially announced that Making a Murderer part two will debut in October.

The streaming giant revealed the news by sharing a promo video to its official Twitter page, revealing the Oct. 19 premiere date.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The clip features audio of someone saying, “Once someone is convicted, they have to move mountains to get out of prison,” and another voice adding, “When you’re fighting for your innocence, and you need the truth out, it takes time.”

Part one of Making a Murderer debuted on Netlfix in December 2015 and very quickly become one of the most popular series on the streaming service due to its deeply investigative story about a man named Steven Avery who was convicted of murder in 2007 after having been convicted of a previous murder that he was exonerated of after DNA evidence proved him to be innocent.

The documentary series also followed the arrest and conviction of his nephew Brendan Dassey, who was charged after delivering a confession. In 2016, Dassey’s conviction was overturned by a judge who ruled that his confession was “unconstitutionally coerced” by police.

Making a Murderer was written and directed by Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, who spent 10 years filming and editing the first 10 episodes that became part one of the series.

In 2016, the two spoke with Deadline about the show and shared how they kept it going for a decade prior to their deal with Netflix.

“What drove us is we really felt we had this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tell the story of one of Wisconsin’s first DNA exonerees who was later charged in a serious crime,” Ricciardi explained. “He was wrongly convicted in 1985 and 20 years later found himself back in the system. We wanted to know, was he stepping back into essentially the same system, or had the system evolved over those 20 years.”

“He happened to be involved in a high profile murder case, but that wasn’t really what motivated us to cover it. We asked him if he would be okay with us telling his story, and we went on this incredible journey with him,” she continued. “We finished filming, for the most part, by 2007, and really needed time to work with the material, and felt like giving up was not a choice, it wasn’t an option.”

All 10 episodes of Making a Murderer part one are currently available on Netflix for users to watch prior to the debut of part two in October.