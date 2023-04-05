Major Tim Burton Movie Is Back on HBO Max — But Not for Long

One of Tim Burton's most beloved stop-motion animated films is back on HBO Max. After leaving the streaming platform in November 2022, Burton's 2005 musical dark fantasy Corpse Bride is returning to HBO Max this month, but subscribers will only have a short amount of time to watch it.

The film was not included on either HBO Max's March 2023 or April 2023 content list, but subscribers browsing the streaming library on Saturday, April 1 noticed that Corpse Bride was once again available for streaming. Unfortunately, the film's longevity on the platform will be short-lived. Just as quickly as it reappeared, Corpse Bridge is set to leave HBO Max on Sunday, April 30. The film is scheduled to exit as part of a list of animated films getting the boot – Space Jam, Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, The Rugrats Movie, Rugrats in Paris, Rugrats Go Wild, Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!, and The Wild Thornberrys Movie.

Enjoying a theatrical release in September 2005 that grossed $118.1 million worldwide against its $40 million budget, Corpse Bride is regarded as one of Burton's best works. Set in 19th-century Europe, the film tells the story of a pianist named Victor who mistakenly marries Emily, a dead woman who takes him to the underworld. The film won the National Board of Review for Best Animated Feature, and was nominated for the 78th Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature, which ultimately went to Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. The film also won the Annie Awards Ub Iwerks Award for Technical Achievement in 2006.

Corpse Bride holds a 77% audience score and 84% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, where a critics consensus reads, "As can be expected from a Tim Burton movie, Corpse Bride is whimsically macabre, visually imaginative, and emotionally bittersweet." Those ratings make Corpse Bride one of Burton's highest-rated films, falling just behind or surpassing other popular titles like The Nightmare Before Christmas (95% critic, 91% audience), James and the Giant Peach (91% critic, 65% audience), and Edward Scissorhands (89% critic, 91% audience), to name a few.

When Corpse Bride exits HBO Max, access to the film will be limited. Currently, no other streaming platforms offer Corpse Bride free with a streaming subscription. The movie is available to rent or buy on platforms including Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. It is unclear if Corpse Bride will find a streaming home on a different platform.