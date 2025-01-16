America’s obsession with true crime is continuing with Netflix’s I Am A Killer, which has cracked the Top 10. The series, which follows death row inmates convicted of capital murder giving their firsthand accounts of their crimes, dropped its sixth season, and it’s already No. 7 on the charts. Like previous seasons, aside from the first two, Season 6 of I Am A Killer has six episodes.

I Am A Killer is in some good company on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows chart in the U.S. The show is sandwiched between Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Furry and Missing You. American Primeval leads the Top 10, followed by The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Squid Game, Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action, Younger, The Breakthrough, and The Upshaws.

The true crime series premiered in 2018 and it also airs on Crime+Investigation UK. It spawned a spinoff, I AM A KILLER: RELEASED, in 2020, which centers on convicted killer Dale Sigler being paroled 30 years after being sentenced to death for murder, later making a bombshell confession. There were only three episodes, but left quite an impact. I Am A Killer is just one of many true crime documentaries on Netflix, and probably won’t be the last one. True crime has become a more popular genre over the years, and while it may be too early to hope for a Season 7 of I Am A Killer, it wouldn’t be surprising if that happened.

Since I Am A Killer is continuing to crush Netflix’s Top 10, it might be just a matter of time until it cracks the Top 5. Earlier this week, the show was No. 9, and now it’s No. 7, and it’s only climbing up the chart. There are always new titles being added to Netflix, so it’s also possible it will soon not be in the Top 10 chart, but for now, it’s doing as well as ever. At the very least, fans now have six full seasons of I Am A Killer to watch and rewatch, along with dozens of other true crime titles. There is also the possibility that Season 7 may not be too far away, but there is still plenty of time to catch up on these current episodes before that potentially happens.