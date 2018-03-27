Netflix Renews ‘Queer Eye’ and 'Nailed It!' for Season 2

Netflix has renewed several original series for a second season, including Queer Eye and Nailed It!, the company revealed Monday.

The streaming giant has also ordered new seasons of docuseries Dope, Drug Lords and The Toys That Made Us.

"These series are indicative of what we're trying to accomplish for Netflix unscripted: working with world-class producers to create the best unscripted shows on television," Bela Bajaria, vice president of content at Netflix, said.

"These series elevate the genre with innovative takes on familiar formats. They deliver immersive and nuanced stories. They elicit so many emotions from viewers, from tears of laughter to tears of joy – and that's just Queer Eye," Bavaria continued.

Dope will debut its second season on April 20, but the other shows have not been given premiere dates. According to Vulture, the company's goal is to release eight new episodes of Queer Eye and Nailed It! later in 2018.

The Fab Five of Queer Eye — Antoni Porowski (food & wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), and Tan France (fashion) — were first revealed on the streaming platform in February for eight episodes.

The series is a reboot of the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. The new Fab Five guys visit men, both gay and straight, to clean up the neglected areas of their lives, creating major laughs and tears along the way. Unlike the original New York-based series, they spent the first season helping men in the Atlanta area.

Nailed It!, hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres, features home hobby bakers who take on the task of recreating generous edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize.

From detailed cupcakes and cookies to a working volcano creation or Donald Trump cake, contestants' skills — or lack of — are put to the test in this hilarious cooking reality series. Season one of Nailed It! consists of six episodes.

Dope is a docu-series filmed from the perspective of drug dealers, users and the police. It provides an uncompromising look at the lives of those who sell, use and wage a war on drugs in the U.S. and Mexico. Season one included four 45-minute episodes.

Drug Lords tells the stories of history's most notorious kingpins, examining the massive cartel operations they have built over the years. The series' first season also consisted of four episodes.

The Toys That Made Us enters the minds behind history's most iconic toy franchises, including G.I. Joe and Barbie. The first season included four episodes. The focus of season two will feature LEGO, Hello Kitty, Star Trek and Transformers.

While Netflix's original content play in scripted films and series has grown exponentially over the past few months, the company hopes to expand its unscripted series in a similar way, ensuring that multiple interests are covered for audiences.

"There's no agenda to say, 'Let's do ten cooking shows.' It's not really that. It was, let's build this slate and really see what kinds of shows work in all these different categories. Let's build this audience and be thoughtful about this process," Bajaria said. "There are so many different categories in unscripted, and I think you'll see it expand."

Click here to see the full list of Netflix releases in April.