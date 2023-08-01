Major Netflix Show Ending After Fifth Season

The Netflix original series Disenchantment will be back in just a couple of weeks, but sadly it will be the show's last installment. On Tuesday, Netflix announced that Disenchantment Season 5 will be its last. It premieres on Friday, Sept. 1, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disenchantment comes from Matt Groening, legendary creator of The Simpsons and Futurama. In this show, he explored the tropes of medieval high fantasy settings rather than sci-fi or family sitcoms. The show started off with mixed reviews but actually grew steadily more popular as it went along. There have been 40 episodes so far and there is one more batch of 10 episodes coming before it's all over.

Disenchantment stars comedian Abbi Jacobson as Bean, a young princess who loves adventuring and carousing and is not interested in the life of a court lady. She has a personal demon named Luci played by Eric André, though Luci's small stature often gets him mistaken for a cat. There is also Nat Faxon as Elfo, John DiMaggio as King Zøg, Tress MacNeille as Queen oona, Matt Berry as Prince Merkimer, Maurice LaMarche as Prime Minister Odval and Sharon Horgan as Queen Dagmar.

Over the course of the series so far, Bean has faced her own past and acknowledged her sense of duty to the people of her kingdom, as well as her family. She has also uncovered some mysterious magical powers, and there may be some major plot threads and worldbuilding to tie up in the series finale. It's not clear if Groening and other writers knew that this would be their last season or not, so hopefully it has a graceful ending.

Netflix has become infamous for canceling shows early and abruptly, but the streamer seems to have had its full support behind Disenchantment every step of the way. The show got a two-season order right out of the gate – a rarity for Netflix – and another two-season order when those were finished. Showrunner Josh Weinstein announced Season 5 on Twitter back in January, before Netflix had announced the order. At the time, Weinstein said these episodes were already in post-production.

Of course, Groening is now immersed in the second revival of Futurama over on Hulu, which premiered on July 24, 2023. There are 10 new episodes so far with 10 more on order, so fans of Groening's style and humor have more to look forward to even if they are mourning Disenchantment specifically. The final season premieres on Friday, Sept. 1 only on Netflix.