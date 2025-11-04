Major Netflix Series Casts Beloved Actor for Season 3

In what must feel like a dream to fans of One Piece, Netflix has cast a beloved, Tony-winning actor to play a fan-favorite character.

Comedian, playwright, singer, and actor Cole Escola has been cast as beloved character Bon Clay (a.k.a. Bentham, a.k.a. Baroque Works agent Mr. 2) in the live-action adaptation of One Piece.

It’s the first major casting news for season three of the series, which is set to premiere its second season on Netflix on March 10 of next year.

In the original series, the cross-dressing assassin Bon Clay is known for his ballerina-influenced fighting style, his Swan Lake-inspired look, and his ability to copy the appearance of anyone he touches with his right hand thanks to his Devil Fruit power. He starts off as a major villain before later becoming a close friend of main character Luffy.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: (Exclusive Coverage) Cole Escola attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Escola, who is non-binary, is probably the perfect person to play such a character. They recently won a Tony Award for Best Actor for their play Oh, Mary!, a comedy which stars Escola as an unhappy and alcoholic Mary Todd Lincoln in the days leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

They are also well known for their roles in At Home with Amy Sedaris and HBO’s Search Party, and will soon star opposite Jesse Plemons in the A24 comedy Jonty.