Major Netflix Original Now Streaming for Free on YouTube After Being Removed

The Little Prince is now available to stream on YouTube. The 2015 animated film is based on Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s classic novella, and was previously available on Netflix but is no longer on the platform due to a licensing issue.

The film was initially supposed to be released in theaters. Instead, it hit Netflix in 2016, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on a 1943 book of the same title, the film was directed by Mark Osborne, an Oscar nominee for Kung Fu Panda, which premiered out of the Cannes Film Festival in 2015 and grossed $100 million internationally before being available in the U.S. Actors who lent their voices to the film include Jeff Bridges, Rachel McAdams, Paul Rudd, Marion Cotillard, James Franco and Benicio del Toro.

According to What’s On Netflix, after being added in 2016, the movie went on to stream for just over four years on the streamer in the US and a few other regions before first disappearing in November 2020. A year later, it was added again before being removed again in May 2021.

The Little Prince is not owned by Netflix despite being pegged as a Netflix Original. Paramount Pictures is still the ultimate owner of the movie, which resulted in the licensing issue.