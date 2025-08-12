Major Netflix Dating Show Returns, Hits Top 10

A major dating show is back on Netflix for a new season, and it’s climbing the charts.

Many subscribers are tuning in for Perfect Match, which is in its third season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Perfect Match premiered Season 3 on Aug. 1, and ahead of the finale on Friday, the reality dating show is sitting at No. 6 in TV Shows in the U.S. on Netflix. The series, which premiered on Valentine’s Day in 2023, sees a group of single Netflix reality alumni attempting to match with one another at a tropical villa, partaking in challenges to see how compatible they are.

The winning couple gets to go on a date and is invited back to the “boardroom,” where they get to bring in another single contestant to send someone on a date with to shake things up, and with the risk of being eliminated if someone doesn’t have a match by the end of the night.

Play video

By the end, the couples all have to choose who they think is the perfect match. While the first two seasons were exclusively Netflix alumni, Season 3 opened it up to other non-Netflix reality shows such as Love Island and The Bachelor, and it’s been just as messy, maybe even more. At this point, it could be anyone’s guess as to who will be crowned the Perfect Match in Friday’s finale, and with the twists continuing to come, anything can happen.

While the finale hasn’t aired yet, there is at least one couple that viewers know is still together and might even possibly be the Perfect Match. Love Is Blind’s A.D. Smith and Love Is Blind U.K.’s Ollie Sutherland are not only engaged but expecting. The two met while filming Perfect Match Season 3 last year, and while their relationship hasn’t been perfect this season, they obviously proved that they could make it through anything.

As of now, Netflix has not renewed Perfect Match for Season 4, but since it’s in the Top 10 and doing well, it wouldn’t be surprising if an announcement is made soon. Plus, opening up the format to other reality shows outside Netflix has probably helped bring other fans into the fold as well, which couldn’t hurt. It’s unknown when an announcement will be made, but for now, the Season 3 finale premieres on Friday, only on Netflix.