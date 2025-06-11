Major Cartoon Network Show Revived for Sequel Series

A major Cartoon Network show is coming back in a new way.

According to Variety, the Steven Universe franchise is expanding with new series, Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars, which is in development at Prime Video.

Creator Rebecca Sugar made the announcement Wednesday morning during the Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe showcase at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. A follow-up to the original show, which ran for five seasons from 2013 to 2019, Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars will follow fan-favorite character Lars Barriga, an “eternal teenager and space outlaw.” Per the official description, the sequel series will center on Lars and his pirate crew as they “smuggle contraband, evade the authorities, and uncover the darkest secrets of the fallen Gem Empire.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Turner)

Steven Universe tells the coming-of-age story of the titular young boy, who lives with the Crystal Gems – magical, mineral-based aliens – in the fictional town of Beach City. Steven, who is half-Gem, has adventures with his friends as he helps the Gems protect the world from their own kind. The voice cast includes Zach Callison, Estelle, Michaela Dietz, and Deedee Magno Hall. Matthew Moy provides the voice of Lars Barriga. Although it’s not mentioned who will be voicing Lars, it can be assumed that Moy will return to the role, unless otherwise stated.

Lars of the Stars is the latest expansion of the Steven Universe franchise. There have been a number of companion books published since 2015 and nonfiction books since 2017. A tactical role-playing game and a rhythm-based mobile game have also released, while some characters appeared in Cartoon Network’s games Formula Cartoon All-Stars and Battle Crashers. There are also comics, toys, merchandise, and soundtracks. Steven Universe: The Movie premiered on Cartoon Network in 2019 and epilogue series Steven Universe Future premiered in December 2019, ending the following March.

Not too much else has been revealed about Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars, but it’s likely more information will be released in the coming months. Fans should be happy knowing that the franchise is finally coming back, and they will soon be reunited with one of their favorite characters when the sequel series premieres on Prime Video in the near future. For now, the show can be streamed on Apple TV and Hulu.