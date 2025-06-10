Prime Video Renews Hit Young Adult Series for Season 3

Prime Video is re-enrolling to Maxton Hall.

The streamer announced Monday that it has renewed the German romance series Maxton Hall – The World Between Us for Season 3 ahead of the Season 2 premiere later this year.

Series stars Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung announced the renewal Monday in a video shared to social media showing them flashing a Season 3 script. In the clip, Hardung exclaimed, “It’s here! One last time back to school!”

Based on Mona Kasten’s 2018 novel Save Me, Maxton Hall — The World Between Us stars Herbig-Matten and Hardung as star-crossed student lovers Ruby and James. When Ruby unwittingly witnesses an explosive secret at Maxton Hall, James, an arrogant millionaire, has to deal with the quick-witted scholarship student for better or worse. Sonja Weißer, Ben Felipe, Fedja van Huêt, Runa Greiner, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo, Frederic Balonier, and Eli Riccardi also star.

The series premiered on Prime Video in May 2024 and became the most successful series launch of any non-American Prime Original ever, quickly securing a Season 2 renewal just a month after its debut. Season 2 began production last summer and is set to premiere on Friday, Nov. 7.

“Those who fly high can also fall low…” a synopsis for the season reads. “After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten). But a stroke of fate in James’ (Damian Hardung) family changes everything, and James himself, of all people, brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality. Ruby is devastated.”

“She has never had such strong feelings for anyone as she does for James – and she has never been so hurt by anyone either,” the synopsis continues. “She wants her old life back, where no one at Maxton Hall knew her and she wasn’t part of the elitist world of her classmates. But she can’t forget James – especially since he’s doing everything he can to win her back.”

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us is directed by Martin Schreier, with Markus Brunnemann and Ceylan Yildirim producing. The series returns to screens for its second outing in November.