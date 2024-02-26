Major Box Office Flop Hits No. 1 on Netflix

Netflix has spun another supposed dud into gold with the addition of another major release flop that has hit their top ten. Universal's Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken hit theaters back in the middle of Summer 2023, right around when Indiana Jones arrived in theaters for the final time.

It didn't make a dent in the box office at the time, a symptom many other films faced before Barbie and Oppenheimer entered the fray. But now that is at home on Netflix, it has found a spot in the top 10.

The movie tells the story of 16-year-old Ruby Gillman, voiced by Lana Condor of the popular To All the Boys I've Loved Before, and follows her time trying to fit in and dealing with her mother, Tony Collette, forbidding her from entering the water.

Given this is a motion picture and there needs to be some conflict to move things along, the young Kraken takes in the ocean and soon finds that she's royalty. Her warrior queen grandmother, voiced by Jane Fonda, is ready to hand down the throne once the time is right. On top of that is a never-ending war against the mermaids, a vain race that seems to have gained little ground in eons of fighting.

It's a bit much for your typical animated film, plus it might've given a few flashbacks from Aquaman. Either way, it wasn't enough to attract more kids to theaters against the likes of Spider-Man, Indiana Jones, or Robert Oppenheimer. Picture that team-up and you might not have trouble sleeping at night.

You can check out Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken on Netflix. It is still firmly in the top 10 on Netflix, right behind Tyler Perry's latest, Mea Culpa, and right alongside the import thriller The Abyss.