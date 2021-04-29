'Lucifer' Season 5 Part 2 New Poster Revealed

✖

A new Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 poster has been revealed, and it teases the Lord of Darkness in a wicked face-off with his "twin." The poster finds Lucifer actor Tom Ellis in a mirrored showdown with himself, one part "sin" and the other part "sinner." The poster also features the release date for the new episodes: May 28. [Please Note: Spoilers below for Season 5 of Lucifer.]

Previously in the series, Lucifer was revealed to have a twin brother, Michael, who is hellbent on causing chaos and sowing discord among his brethren. After much infighting between Lucifer, Michael, Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), and even Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt), the brothers' father, God (Dennis Haysbert), shows up and says to them, "Children, you know I hate it when you fight." This is where Season 5 Part 1 left off, setting the stage for a whole new realm of issues for the ethereal family.

may the best twin sin. LUCIFER season 5 part two premieres May 28th on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/3xxvE0ed0K — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 29, 2021

Lucifer was first forged at Fox, where it ran for three seasons before being canceled. Netflix soon swooped in a picked it, breathing new life into the show with a new season that has since turned into three new seasons. Recently, Brandt revealed that she has concluded filming the show's sixth, and final, season, writing on Instagram, "Here we are, at the end of our journey you and I. We have laughed and cried, loved and lost and now we say goodbye, you and I," she wrote, addressing her character.

Brandt also praised "the Lucifer family" which "has grown over the years & extends further than the WB lot." In her heartfelt message, she said, "It includes our Vancouver crew from [Seasons] 1 & 2. Reflecting on the many faces, be it LA or Vancouver, what remains is we have been surrounded & supported by some of the most hardworking & talented individuals in our business, who’ve been on this crazy roller coaster of cancellations, a formidable fan base and renewals."

Brandt later added, "I can’t hug and thank you all individually but I’ll say this. Thank you for helping [me] become her. For working [alongside] me, for showing up. I’ve made [lifelong] friendships. I’ve learned some incredible lessons. I’ve grown & I’m a better artist & actress for knowing you." Finally, Brandt offered to the show's followers, "To the fans, none of it was possible without you. You embraced us and a demon with heart. I love you. Simply and deeply with my all, thank you."